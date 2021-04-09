Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Excelsior Capital Limited    ECL   AU0000037889

EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LIMITED

(ECL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Excelsior Capital : Director ChangesOpens in a new Window

04/09/2021 | 04:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Excelsior Capital Limited ABN 98 050 542 553

Level 29, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square

Sydney, NSW, 2000

Telephone: (02) 9216 9043

Email: corporate@excelsiorcapital.com.au

www.cmilimited.com.au

9 April 2021

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT Excelsior

Capital Limited (ASX: ECL)

Resignation and Appointment of Directors

Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX:ECL) announces Jakov Males will step down as an Executive Director of ECL effective immediately.

The Board of Directors and Mr Males have agreed that it is in the best interests of the Company for Mr Males to step down due to a potential conflict of interest arising from a role Mr Males will be commencing. Although there is no current conflict affecting Mr Males' role as an Executive Director at ECL, the Board and Mr Males have agreed that it is prudent for Mr Males to step down from the board now to avoid the possible risk of a conflict in the future.

Jakov Males will remain with the Company on a consultancy basis advising the Board on investment portfolio matters, where his extensive investment management experience and a background in fundamental valuation driven research, analysis and portfolio construction will bring a great variety of expertise to ECL. Prior to joining ECL, Jakov spent 12 years at UBS Asset Management (Australia) as Managing Director, Head of Australian Equities and as a member of the board. Previous positions included Head of Australian Equities at Allianz Global Investors, as well as roles at a domestic boutique fund manager, Deutsche Asset Management and Lendlease.

ECL's board has resolved that for continuity of ongoing Company matters, it will reappoint Danny Herceg to the Board on an interim basis. Danny Herceg will be re-appointed as a Non-Executive Director. Danny has previously served on the Board of ECL for over 9 years.

Danny is a senior corporate and commercial lawyer, focusing on initial public offerings, secondary market capital raisings, capital market divestments, public and private M&A, strategic divestments and restructures, demergers, takeover defences and commercial negotiations.

Danny has been a partner in several major Australian law firms, as well as working as a foreign lawyer in the head office of an international law firm in Chicago, gaining experience in US capital markets.

This ASX announcement is approved and authorised by the Board of Directors.

-ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Leanne Catelan

Executive Director

+61 (02) 9216 9043 leannecatelan@excelsiorcapital.com.au

About Excelsior (ASX: ECL): Excelsior is a Listed Investment Entity, originally established in 1991, and listed on the ASX in 1993. Excelsior Capital Limited's operations comprise the design and distribution of electrical components and cables for resource and infrastructure applications through its Electrical Division and an investment portfolio.

1

Disclaimer

Excelsior Capital Limited published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 08:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LIMITED
04:24aEXCELSIOR CAPITAL  : Initial Director's Interest NoticeOpens in a new Window
PU
04:18aEXCELSIOR CAPITAL  : Director ChangesOpens in a new Window
PU
04:16aEXCELSIOR CAPITAL  : Final Director's Interest NoticeOpens in a new Window
PU
03/22EXCELSIOR CAPITAL  : Ceasing to be a substantial holderOpens in a new Window
PU
03/18EXCELSIOR CAPITAL  : Results of Extraordinary General MeetingOpens in a new Wind..
PU
03/09EXCELSIOR CAPITAL  : Final Director's Interest Notice - Danny HercegOpens in a n..
PU
03/09EXCELSIOR CAPITAL  : Director ResignationOpens in a new Window
PU
03/05EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/26EXCELSIOR CAPITAL  : Dividend/Distribution - ECLOpens in a new Window
PU
02/26EXCELSIOR CAPITAL  : HY21 ResultsOpens in a new Window
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 60,0 M 45,7 M 45,7 M
Net income 2020 3,68 M 2,81 M 2,81 M
Net cash 2020 17,3 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,30x
Yield 2020 3,39%
Capitalization 42,6 M 32,6 M 32,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
EV / Sales 2020 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 29,1%
Chart EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Excelsior Capital Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Leanne J. Catelan Executive Director
Oliver Schweizer Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Jakov Dujo Male Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXCELSIOR CAPITAL LIMITED-2.00%33
KEYENCE CORPORATION-11.81%111 653
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE13.44%86 999
NIDEC CORPORATION8.28%74 436
EATON CORPORATION PLC16.45%55 922
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.13.28%54 657
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ