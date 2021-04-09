Excelsior Capital : Final Director's Interest NoticeOpens in a new Window

Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.3
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Name of entity
Excelsior Capital Limited
ABN
98 050 542 553
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of director
Jakov Males
Date of last notice
29 January 2021
Date that director ceased to be director
9 April 2021
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
Nil
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Name of holder & nature of interest
Number & class of securities
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest
Nil
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
No. and class of securities to which interest relates
