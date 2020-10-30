Takeovers Panel: ECL Panel Receives ApplicationOpens in a new Window

MEDIA RELEASE
No: TP20/68
Friday, 30 October 2020
Excelsior Capital Limited - Panel Receives Application
The Panel has received an application from Mr Warwick Sauer in relation to the affairs of Excelsior Capital Limited.
Details of the application, as submitted by the applicant, are below.
A sitting Panel has not been appointed at this stage and no decision has been made whether to conduct proceedings. The Panel makes no comment on the merits of the application.
Details
Ms Leanne Catelan is a director of Excelsior. Between 10 March and 3 June 2020, Leanne Catelan Superannuation Fund Pty Ltd acquired Excelsior shares resulting in Leanne Catelan's relevant interest in Excelsior increasing from 47.8% to 50.2%.
The applicant submits, among other things, that the above acquisitions were made contrary to an efficient, competitive and informed market and seeks a final order that the acquired shares be vested in ASIC for sale (with any profit on sale to be retained by ASIC).
Allan Bulman
Director, Takeovers Panel
Level 16, 530 Collins Street
Melbourne VIC 3000
Ph: +61 3 9655 3500 takeovers@takeovers.gov.au
1/1
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Excelsior Capital Limited published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 04:29:04 UTC