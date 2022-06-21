Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Excelsior Medical Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4104   TW0004104005

EXCELSIOR MEDICAL CO., LTD.

(4104)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-19
66.00 TWD   -1.35%
EXCELSIOR MEDICAL : The 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting passes release the prohibition on directors from participation in competition businesses.
PU
EXCELSIOR MEDICAL : Announcement about renewal of the Company's Chairman and Vice Chairman
PU
EXCELSIOR MEDICAL : Announcement of members of the Company's 3nd Audit Committee
PU
Excelsior Medical : Announcement about renewal of the Company's Chairman and Vice Chairman

06/21/2022 | 10:15am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: EXCELSIOR MEDICAL CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/06/21 Time of announcement 22:02:02
Subject 
 Announcement about renewal of the Company's
Chairman and Vice Chairman
Date of events 2022/06/21 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
  change:2022/06/21
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
Chairman and Vice Chairman
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Chairman: Fu Hui-Tung
Vice Chairman: Chang Hsien-Cheng
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Chairman: Fu Hui-Tung   Excelsior Medical Co.,Ltd. - Chairman
Vice Chairman: Chang Hsien-Cheng   Excelsior Medical Co.,Ltd. - Vice Chairman
5.Name of the new position holder:
Chairman: Fu Hui-Tung
Vice Chairman: Chang Hsien-Cheng
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Chairman: Fu Hui-Tung   Excelsior Medical Co.,Ltd. - Chairman
Vice Chairman: Chang Hsien-Cheng   Excelsior Medical Co.,Ltd. - Vice Chairman
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):Term expired.
8.Reason for the change:Term expired and re-election.
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/21
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Excelsior Medical Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 14:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 856 M 231 M 231 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 457 M 318 M 318 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,38x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,5%
Technical analysis trends EXCELSIOR MEDICAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 66,00 TWD
Average target price 56,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target -15,2%
Managers and Directors
Ming Cheng Chang General Manager
Chen Hsiao Chou Head-Finance & Accounting
Hui Tung Fu Chairman
tzu Sheng Chan Independent Director
Wu I Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXCELSIOR MEDICAL CO., LTD.14.58%313
COLOPLAST A/S-33.85%22 881
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED-19.53%4 559
SHANDONG PHARMACEUTICAL GLASS CO., LTD-35.01%2 536
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD-50.79%2 192
ZHEJIANG GONGDONG MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-16.30%2 018