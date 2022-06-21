Excelsior Medical : Announcement about renewal of the Company's Chairman and Vice Chairman

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/21 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager): Chairman and Vice Chairman 3.Name of the previous position holder: Chairman: Fu Hui-Tung Vice Chairman: Chang Hsien-Cheng 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Chairman: Fu Hui-Tung Excelsior Medical Co.,Ltd. - Chairman Vice Chairman: Chang Hsien-Cheng Excelsior Medical Co.,Ltd. - Vice Chairman 5.Name of the new position holder: Chairman: Fu Hui-Tung Vice Chairman: Chang Hsien-Cheng 6.Resume of the new position holder: Chairman: Fu Hui-Tung Excelsior Medical Co.,Ltd. - Chairman Vice Chairman: Chang Hsien-Cheng Excelsior Medical Co.,Ltd. - Vice Chairman 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired. 8.Reason for the change:Term expired and re-election. 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/21 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.