Excelsior Medical : Announcement about renewal of the Company's Chairman and Vice Chairman
06/21/2022 | 10:15am EDT
Provided by: EXCELSIOR MEDICAL CO.,LTD
Date of announcement
2022/06/21
Time of announcement
22:02:02
Subject
Announcement about renewal of the Company's
Chairman and Vice Chairman
Date of events
2022/06/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/06/21
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
Chairman and Vice Chairman
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Chairman: Fu Hui-Tung
Vice Chairman: Chang Hsien-Cheng
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Chairman: Fu Hui-Tung Excelsior Medical Co.,Ltd. - Chairman
Vice Chairman: Chang Hsien-Cheng Excelsior Medical Co.,Ltd. - Vice Chairman
5.Name of the new position holder:
Chairman: Fu Hui-Tung
Vice Chairman: Chang Hsien-Cheng
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Chairman: Fu Hui-Tung Excelsior Medical Co.,Ltd. - Chairman
Vice Chairman: Chang Hsien-Cheng Excelsior Medical Co.,Ltd. - Vice Chairman
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):Term expired.
8.Reason for the change:Term expired and re-election.
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/21
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Excelsior Medical Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 14:14:05 UTC.