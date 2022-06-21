Excelsior Medical : Announcement of members of the Company's 3nd Audit Committee
06/21/2022 | 10:15am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: EXCELSIOR MEDICAL CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/06/21
Time of announcement
22:00:54
Subject
Announcement of members of the Company's 3nd
Audit Committee
Date of events
2022/06/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/21
2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Chan Tzu-Sheng
Chang Wu-I
Kuo Yu-Chia
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Chan Tzu-Sheng:Independent director of the Company.
Chang Wu-I:Independent director of the Company.
Kuo Yu-Chia:Independent director of the Company.
5.Name of the new position holder:
Chang Wu-I
Kuo Yu-Chia
Jhan Cian-Long
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Chang Wu-I:Independent director of the Company.
Kuo Yu-Chia:Independent director of the Company.
Jhan Cian-Long:Dean of Soochow University Business School.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:Term expired and re-election.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):From 2019/06/18 to 2022/06/17
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/21
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Excelsior Medical Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 14:14:05 UTC.