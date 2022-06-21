Excelsior Medical : Announcement of members of the Company's 3nd Audit Committee

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/21 2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: Chan Tzu-Sheng Chang Wu-I Kuo Yu-Chia 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Chan Tzu-Sheng:Independent director of the Company. Chang Wu-I:Independent director of the Company. Kuo Yu-Chia:Independent director of the Company. 5.Name of the new position holder: Chang Wu-I Kuo Yu-Chia Jhan Cian-Long 6.Resume of the new position holder: Chang Wu-I:Independent director of the Company. Kuo Yu-Chia:Independent director of the Company. Jhan Cian-Long:Dean of Soochow University Business School. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired 8.Reason for the change:Term expired and re-election. 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):From 2019/06/18 to 2022/06/17 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/21 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.