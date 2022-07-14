Excelsior Medical : Announcement the Company's Board of directors authorizes the chairman to set the ex-rights and capital increase record date.
07/14/2022 | 04:04am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: EXCELSIOR MEDICAL CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/07/14
Time of announcement
15:54:02
Subject
Announcement the Company's Board of directors
authorizes the chairman to set the ex-rights and
capital increase record date.
Date of events
2022/07/14
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/14
2.Company name:Excelsior Medical Co.,Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable.
5.Cause of occurrence:The Board of directors authorizes the chairman to
set the ex-rights and capital increase record date after
the surplus capital increase issuance of new shares is
declared effective.
6.Countermeasures:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The ex-rights and capital increase record date will be
announced by the chairman.
Excelsior Medical Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 08:03:01 UTC.