Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Excelsior Medical Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4104   TW0004104005

EXCELSIOR MEDICAL CO., LTD.

(4104)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-12
62.90 TWD   -4.26%
04:04aEXCELSIOR MEDICAL : Announcement the Company's Board of directors authorizes the chairman to set the ex-rights and capital increase record date.
PU
04:04aEXCELSIOR MEDICAL : Announcement the Company's Board of Directors resolved to appoint the Remuneration Committee members.
PU
06/28EXCELSIOR MEDICAL : Announcement of the resolution by the Company for the ex-dividend record date of cash dividends.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Excelsior Medical : Announcement the Company's Board of directors authorizes the chairman to set the ex-rights and capital increase record date.

07/14/2022 | 04:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: EXCELSIOR MEDICAL CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/07/14 Time of announcement 15:54:02
Subject 
 Announcement the Company's Board of directors
authorizes the chairman to set the ex-rights and
capital increase record date.
Date of events 2022/07/14 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/14
2.Company name:Excelsior Medical Co.,Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable.
5.Cause of occurrence:The Board of directors authorizes the chairman to
set the ex-rights and capital increase record date after
the surplus capital increase issuance of new shares is
declared effective.
6.Countermeasures:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The ex-rights and capital increase record date will be
announced by the chairman.

Disclaimer

Excelsior Medical Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 08:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EXCELSIOR MEDICAL CO., LTD.
04:04aEXCELSIOR MEDICAL : Announcement the Company's Board of directors authorizes the chairman ..
PU
04:04aEXCELSIOR MEDICAL : Announcement the Company's Board of Directors resolved to appoint the ..
PU
06/28EXCELSIOR MEDICAL : Announcement of the resolution by the Company for the ex-dividend reco..
PU
06/21EXCELSIOR MEDICAL : The 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting passes release the prohibition o..
PU
06/21EXCELSIOR MEDICAL : Announcement about renewal of the Company's Chairman and Vice Chairman
PU
06/21EXCELSIOR MEDICAL : Announcement of members of the Company's 3nd Audit Committee
PU
06/21EXCELSIOR MEDICAL : The 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting approved the Company's list of n..
PU
06/21EXCELSIOR MEDICAL : The important resolutions of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.
PU
06/21Excelsior Medical Co., Ltd. Announces Members of the Company's Audit Committee
CI
06/21Excelsior Medical Co., Ltd. Approves Board Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 6 856 M 230 M 230 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 878 M 298 M 298 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,29x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,9%
Chart EXCELSIOR MEDICAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Excelsior Medical Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXCELSIOR MEDICAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 62,90 TWD
Average target price 56,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target -11,0%
Managers and Directors
Ming Cheng Chang General Manager
Chen Hsiao Chou Head-Finance & Accounting
Hui Tung Fu Chairman
tzu Sheng Chan Independent Director
Wu I Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXCELSIOR MEDICAL CO., LTD.9.20%298
COLOPLAST A/S-28.90%23 548
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED-2.88%5 502
SHANDONG PHARMACEUTICAL GLASS CO., LTD-38.97%2 373
ZHEJIANG GONGDONG MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-9.64%2 170
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD-53.58%2 048