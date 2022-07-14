Excelsior Medical : Announcement the Company's Board of directors authorizes the chairman to set the ex-rights and capital increase record date.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/14 2.Company name:Excelsior Medical Co.,Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable. 5.Cause of occurrence:The Board of directors authorizes the chairman to set the ex-rights and capital increase record date after the surplus capital increase issuance of new shares is declared effective. 6.Countermeasures:None. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: The ex-rights and capital increase record date will be announced by the chairman.