Excelsior Medical : The 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting approved the Company's list of newly elected directors (including independent directors).

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/21
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):
Institutional director,independent director,natural-person director.
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Institutional director:
Excelsior Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Representative:Chen Tun-Ling
Excelsior Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Representative:Chang Hsien-Cheng
Natural-person director:
Fu Hui-Tung
Fu Jo-Hsuan
Hsieh Yen-Sheng
Wang Ming-Ting
Independent director:
Chan Tzu-Sheng
Chang Wu-I
Kuo Yu-Chia
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Institutional director:
Excelsior Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Representative:
Chen Tun-Ling-Director of the Company.
Excelsior Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Representative:
Chang Hsien-Cheng-Director of the Company.
Natural-person director:
Fu Hui-Tung-Director of the Company.
Fu Jo-Hsuan-Director of the Company.
Hsieh Yen-Sheng-Director of the Company.
Wang Ming-Ting -Director of the Company.
Independent director:
Chan Tzu-Sheng-Independent director of the Company.
Chang Wu-I-Independent director of the Company.
Kuo Yu-Chia-Independent director of the Company.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Institutional director:
Excelsior Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Representative:Chen Tun-Ling
Excelsior Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Representative:Chang Hsien-Cheng
Natural-person director:
Fu Hui-Tung
Fu Jo-Hsuan
Hsieh Yen-Sheng
Chang Ming-Cheng
Independent director:
Chang Wu-I
Kuo Yu-Chia
Jhan Cian-Long
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Institutional director:
Excelsior Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Representative:
Chen Tun-Ling-Director of the Company.
Excelsior Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Representative:
Chang Hsien-Cheng-Director of the Company.
Natural-person director:
Fu Hui-Tung-Director of the Company.
Fu Jo-Hsuan-Director of the Company.
Hsieh Yen-Sheng-Director of the Company.
Chang Ming-Cheng-CEO of the Company.
Independent director:
Chang Wu-I-Director of the Company.
Kuo Yu-Chia-Director of the Company.
Jhan Cian-Long-Dean of Soochow University Business School.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Term expired and full re-election.
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Institutional director:
Excelsior Group Holdings Co., Ltd.(14,914,833 shares)
Representative:Chen Tun-Ling(546,500 shares)
Excelsior Group Holdings Co., Ltd.(14,914,833 shares)
Representative:Chang Hsien-Cheng(15,000 shares)
Natural-person director:
Fu Hui-Tung(469,993 shares)
Fu Jo-Hsuan(100,000 shares)
Hsieh Yen-Sheng(641,200 shares)
Chang Ming-Cheng (155,036 shares)
Independent director:
Chang Wu-I(0 shares)
Kuo Yu-Chia(0 shares)
Jhan Cian-Long(0 shares)
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):From 2019/06/18 to 2022/06/17
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/21
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A.
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A.
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A.
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No.
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.