    4104   TW0004104005

EXCELSIOR MEDICAL CO., LTD.

(4104)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-19
66.00 TWD   -1.35%
10:05aEXCELSIOR MEDICAL : The 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting approved the Company's list of newly elected directors (including independent directors).
PU
10:05aEXCELSIOR MEDICAL : The important resolutions of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.
PU
06/17EXCELSIOR MEDICAL : Announcement on the expiry of members of the 4th term Remuneration Committee.
PU
Excelsior Medical : The 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting approved the Company's list of newly elected directors (including independent directors).

06/21/2022 | 10:05am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: EXCELSIOR MEDICAL CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/21 Time of announcement 21:58:13
Subject 
 The 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting approved
the Company's list of newly elected directors
(including independent directors).
Date of events 2022/06/21 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/21
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):
Institutional director,independent director,natural-person director.
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Institutional director:
  Excelsior Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Representative:Chen Tun-Ling
  Excelsior Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Representative:Chang Hsien-Cheng
Natural-person director:
  Fu Hui-Tung
  Fu Jo-Hsuan
  Hsieh Yen-Sheng
  Wang Ming-Ting
Independent director:
  Chan Tzu-Sheng
  Chang Wu-I
  Kuo Yu-Chia
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Institutional director:
  Excelsior Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Representative:
    Chen Tun-Ling-Director of the Company.
  Excelsior Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Representative:
    Chang Hsien-Cheng-Director of the Company.
Natural-person director:
  Fu Hui-Tung-Director of the Company.
  Fu Jo-Hsuan-Director of the Company.
  Hsieh Yen-Sheng-Director of the Company.
  Wang Ming-Ting -Director of the Company.
Independent director:
  Chan Tzu-Sheng-Independent director of the Company.
  Chang Wu-I-Independent director of the Company.
  Kuo Yu-Chia-Independent director of the Company.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Institutional director:
  Excelsior Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Representative:Chen Tun-Ling
  Excelsior Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Representative:Chang Hsien-Cheng
Natural-person director:
  Fu Hui-Tung
  Fu Jo-Hsuan
  Hsieh Yen-Sheng
  Chang Ming-Cheng
Independent director:
  Chang Wu-I
  Kuo Yu-Chia
  Jhan Cian-Long
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Institutional director:
  Excelsior Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Representative:
    Chen Tun-Ling-Director of the Company.
  Excelsior Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Representative:
    Chang Hsien-Cheng-Director of the Company.
Natural-person director:
  Fu Hui-Tung-Director of the Company.
  Fu Jo-Hsuan-Director of the Company.
  Hsieh Yen-Sheng-Director of the Company.
  Chang Ming-Cheng-CEO of the Company.
Independent director:
  Chang Wu-I-Director of the Company.
  Kuo Yu-Chia-Director of the Company.
  Jhan Cian-Long-Dean of Soochow University Business School.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Term expired and full re-election.
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Institutional director:
  Excelsior Group Holdings Co., Ltd.(14,914,833 shares)
    Representative:Chen Tun-Ling(546,500 shares)
  Excelsior Group Holdings Co., Ltd.(14,914,833 shares)
    Representative:Chang Hsien-Cheng(15,000 shares)
Natural-person director:
  Fu Hui-Tung(469,993 shares)
  Fu Jo-Hsuan(100,000 shares)
  Hsieh Yen-Sheng(641,200 shares)
  Chang Ming-Cheng (155,036 shares)
Independent director:
  Chang Wu-I(0 shares)
  Kuo Yu-Chia(0 shares)
  Jhan Cian-Long(0 shares)
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):From 2019/06/18 to 2022/06/17
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/21
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A.
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A.
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A.
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No.
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Excelsior Medical Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 14:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
