Excelsior Medical : The 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting approved the Company's list of newly elected directors (including independent directors).

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/21 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor): Institutional director,independent director,natural-person director. 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: Institutional director: Excelsior Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Representative:Chen Tun-Ling Excelsior Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Representative:Chang Hsien-Cheng Natural-person director: Fu Hui-Tung Fu Jo-Hsuan Hsieh Yen-Sheng Wang Ming-Ting Independent director: Chan Tzu-Sheng Chang Wu-I Kuo Yu-Chia 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Institutional director: Excelsior Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Representative: Chen Tun-Ling-Director of the Company. Excelsior Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Representative: Chang Hsien-Cheng-Director of the Company. Natural-person director: Fu Hui-Tung-Director of the Company. Fu Jo-Hsuan-Director of the Company. Hsieh Yen-Sheng-Director of the Company. Wang Ming-Ting -Director of the Company. Independent director: Chan Tzu-Sheng-Independent director of the Company. Chang Wu-I-Independent director of the Company. Kuo Yu-Chia-Independent director of the Company. 5.Title and name of the new position holder: Institutional director: Excelsior Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Representative:Chen Tun-Ling Excelsior Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Representative:Chang Hsien-Cheng Natural-person director: Fu Hui-Tung Fu Jo-Hsuan Hsieh Yen-Sheng Chang Ming-Cheng Independent director: Chang Wu-I Kuo Yu-Chia Jhan Cian-Long 6.Resume of the new position holder: Institutional director: Excelsior Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Representative: Chen Tun-Ling-Director of the Company. Excelsior Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Representative: Chang Hsien-Cheng-Director of the Company. Natural-person director: Fu Hui-Tung-Director of the Company. Fu Jo-Hsuan-Director of the Company. Hsieh Yen-Sheng-Director of the Company. Chang Ming-Cheng-CEO of the Company. Independent director: Chang Wu-I-Director of the Company. Kuo Yu-Chia-Director of the Company. Jhan Cian-Long-Dean of Soochow University Business School. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:Term expired and full re-election. 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: Institutional director: Excelsior Group Holdings Co., Ltd.(14,914,833 shares) Representative:Chen Tun-Ling(546,500 shares) Excelsior Group Holdings Co., Ltd.(14,914,833 shares) Representative:Chang Hsien-Cheng(15,000 shares) Natural-person director: Fu Hui-Tung(469,993 shares) Fu Jo-Hsuan(100,000 shares) Hsieh Yen-Sheng(641,200 shares) Chang Ming-Cheng (155,036 shares) Independent director: Chang Wu-I(0 shares) Kuo Yu-Chia(0 shares) Jhan Cian-Long(0 shares) 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):From 2019/06/18 to 2022/06/17 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/21 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A. 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A. 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A. 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):No. 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.