Excelsior Medical : The 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting passes release the prohibition on directors from participation in competition businesses.
06/21/2022 | 10:15am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: EXCELSIOR MEDICAL CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/06/21
Time of announcement
21:59:48
Subject
The 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting passes
release the prohibition on directors from participation
in competition businesses.
Date of events
2022/06/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 21
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/21
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
conduct:
Director:Fu Hui-Tung
Director:Chang Ming-Cheng
Director:Hsieh Yen-Sheng
Director:Excelsior Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Representative:Chen Tun-Ling
Director:Excelsior Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Representative:Chang Hsien-Cheng
Director:Fu Jo-Hsuan
Independent director:Chang Wu-I
Independent director:Kuo Yu-Chia
Independent director:Jhan Cian-Long
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
Concurrently serve as a director with the same or similar business scope
as the Company.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
A director's term of office
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
The resolution was adopted by a majority of the shareholders presented at
the general meeting who represented two-thirds or more of the total number
of shares represented by the attending shareholders.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):
Director:Fu Hui-Tung
Director:Fu Jo-Hsuan
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:
Director:Fu Hui-Tung，Director of SinoExcelsior Investment Incorporation.
Director:Fu Jo-Hsuan，Director of SinoExcelsior Investment Incorporation.
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:
SinoExcelsior Investment Incorporation address:
Room 301-2, No.1089, Kang Ning Lu, Shanghai Shi, China
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:
enterprise management consulting, business information consulting,
technical consulting and technical services in the professional field of
medical technology (except for the development and application of
human stem cells, gene diagnosis and treatment technology), and
wholesale of cosmetics , import and export, beauty shop, barber shop
(limited to branch operations).
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None.
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:None.
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Excelsior Medical Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 14:14:05 UTC.