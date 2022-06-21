Excelsior Medical : The 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting passes release the prohibition on directors from participation in competition businesses.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/21 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct: Director:Fu Hui-Tung Director:Chang Ming-Cheng Director:Hsieh Yen-Sheng Director:Excelsior Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Representative:Chen Tun-Ling Director:Excelsior Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Representative:Chang Hsien-Cheng Director:Fu Jo-Hsuan Independent director:Chang Wu-I Independent director:Kuo Yu-Chia Independent director:Jhan Cian-Long 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: Concurrently serve as a director with the same or similar business scope as the Company. 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: A director's term of office 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): The resolution was adopted by a majority of the shareholders presented at the general meeting who represented two-thirds or more of the total number of shares represented by the attending shareholders. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below): Director:Fu Hui-Tung Director:Fu Jo-Hsuan 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise: Director:Fu Hui-Tung，Director of SinoExcelsior Investment Incorporation. Director:Fu Jo-Hsuan，Director of SinoExcelsior Investment Incorporation. 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise: SinoExcelsior Investment Incorporation address: Room 301-2, No.1089, Kang Ning Lu, Shanghai Shi, China 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise: enterprise management consulting, business information consulting, technical consulting and technical services in the professional field of medical technology (except for the development and application of human stem cells, gene diagnosis and treatment technology), and wholesale of cosmetics , import and export, beauty shop, barber shop (limited to branch operations). 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None. 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:None. 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.