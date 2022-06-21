Excelsior Medical : The important resolutions of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.
06/21/2022 | 10:05am EDT
Provided by: EXCELSIOR MEDICAL CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/21
Time of announcement
21:57:08
Subject
The important resolutions of the 2022 Annual
Shareholders' Meeting.
Date of events
2022/06/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/21
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:
(1)Approved the 2021 earnings distribution.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
(1)Approved the amendment of the articles of the Company's "Articles of
Incorporation".
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
(1)Approved the 2021 financial statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:
(1)Approved the election of the 13th-term directors (including independent
directors),the elected list is as follows:
Director:Fu Hui-Tung
Director:Chang Ming-Cheng
Director:Hsieh Yen-Sheng
Director:Excelsior Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Representative:
Chen, Tun-Ling
Director:Excelsior Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Representative:
Chang, Hsien-Cheng
Director:Fu Jo-Hsuan
Independent Director:Chang Wu-I
Independent Director:Kuo Yu-Chia
Independent Director:Jhan, Cian-Long
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Approved the issuing new shares for capital increase by earnings
recapitalization.
(2)Approved the amendment of the articles of the Company's "Procedures for
Election of Directors".
(3)Approved the amendment of the articles of the Company's "Operational
Procedures for Acquisition and Disposal of Assets".
(4)Approved the amendment of the articles of the Company's "Operational
Procedures for Endorsements and Guarantees".
(5)Approved the amendment of the articles of the Company's "Rules of
Procedure for Shareholders' Meetings".
(6)Approved the release the prohibition on directors from participation
in competition businesses.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
