Excelsior Medical : The important resolutions of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/21 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: (1)Approved the 2021 earnings distribution. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: (1)Approved the amendment of the articles of the Company's "Articles of Incorporation". 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: (1)Approved the 2021 financial statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors: (1)Approved the election of the 13th-term directors (including independent directors),the elected list is as follows: Director:Fu Hui-Tung Director:Chang Ming-Cheng Director:Hsieh Yen-Sheng Director:Excelsior Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Representative: Chen, Tun-Ling Director:Excelsior Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Representative: Chang, Hsien-Cheng Director:Fu Jo-Hsuan Independent Director:Chang Wu-I Independent Director:Kuo Yu-Chia Independent Director:Jhan, Cian-Long 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1)Approved the issuing new shares for capital increase by earnings recapitalization. (2)Approved the amendment of the articles of the Company's "Procedures for Election of Directors". (3)Approved the amendment of the articles of the Company's "Operational Procedures for Acquisition and Disposal of Assets". (4)Approved the amendment of the articles of the Company's "Operational Procedures for Endorsements and Guarantees". (5)Approved the amendment of the articles of the Company's "Rules of Procedure for Shareholders' Meetings". (6)Approved the release the prohibition on directors from participation in competition businesses. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.