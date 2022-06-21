Log in
    4104   TW0004104005

EXCELSIOR MEDICAL CO., LTD.

(4104)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-19
66.00 TWD   -1.35%
10:05aEXCELSIOR MEDICAL : The 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting approved the Company's list of newly elected directors (including independent directors).
PU
10:05aEXCELSIOR MEDICAL : The important resolutions of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.
PU
06/17EXCELSIOR MEDICAL : Announcement on the expiry of members of the 4th term Remuneration Committee.
PU
Excelsior Medical : The important resolutions of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

06/21/2022 | 10:05am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: EXCELSIOR MEDICAL CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/21 Time of announcement 21:57:08
Subject 
 The important resolutions of the 2022 Annual
Shareholders' Meeting.
Date of events 2022/06/21 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/21
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:
(1)Approved the 2021 earnings distribution.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
(1)Approved the amendment of the articles of the Company's "Articles of
   Incorporation".
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
(1)Approved the 2021 financial statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:
(1)Approved the election of the 13th-term directors (including independent
   directors),the elected list is as follows:
   Director:Fu Hui-Tung
   Director:Chang Ming-Cheng
   Director:Hsieh Yen-Sheng
   Director:Excelsior Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Representative:
            Chen, Tun-Ling
   Director:Excelsior Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Representative:
            Chang, Hsien-Cheng
   Director:Fu Jo-Hsuan
   Independent Director:Chang Wu-I
   Independent Director:Kuo Yu-Chia
   Independent Director:Jhan, Cian-Long
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Approved the issuing new shares for capital increase by earnings
   recapitalization.
(2)Approved the amendment of the articles of the Company's "Procedures for
   Election of Directors".
(3)Approved the amendment of the articles of the Company's "Operational
   Procedures for Acquisition and Disposal of Assets".
(4)Approved the amendment of the articles of the Company's "Operational
   Procedures for Endorsements and Guarantees".
(5)Approved the amendment of the articles of the Company's "Rules of
   Procedure for Shareholders' Meetings".
(6)Approved the release the prohibition on directors from participation
   in competition businesses.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Excelsior Medical Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 14:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
