Excelsior Mining : Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated as of December 22, 2021

Accountants of Canada (or successor thereto or any agency with similar functions); or (b) changes in the application of such accounting principles adopted by the Parent and concurred in by the Parent's independent chartered accountants.

"Acquisition" means, with respect to any Person, any purchase or other acquisition by such Person, regardless of how accomplished or effected (including any such purchase or other acquisition effected by way of amalgamation, merger, arrangement, business combination or other form of corporate reorganization or by way of purchase, lease or other acquisition arrangements), of (a) any other Person (including any purchase or acquisition of such number of the issued and outstanding securities of, or such portion of an equity interest in, such other Person so that such other Person becomes a Subsidiary of the purchaser or of any of its Affiliates) or of all or substantially all of the property of any other Person, or (b) any division, business, operation or undertaking of any other Person or of all or substantially all of the property of any division, business, operation or undertaking of any other Person.

"Advance" means an advance under the Facility.

"Affiliate" means, with respect to a specified Person, another Person that directly, or indirectly through one or more intermediaries, Controls or is Controlled by or is under common Control with the Person specified.

"Agreement" means the Original Credit Agreement as amended and restated pursuant to this amended and restated credit agreement, and all Schedules attached hereto; the expressions "hereof", "herein", "hereto", "hereunder", "hereby" and similar expressions refer to this Agreement as a whole and not to any particular Article, Section, Schedule, or other portion hereof or thereof.

"Anti-CorruptionLaws" means the Corruption of Foreign Public Officials Act (Canada), the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act of 1977, or any similar laws, rules or regulations issued, administered or enforced by any Governmental Authority having jurisdiction over the Parent or any of its Subsidiaries.

"Anti-MoneyLaundering Legislation" means (as the context requires) (i) Part II.1 of the Criminal Code (Canada) and the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act (Canada), including any guidelines or orders thereunder, (ii) the USA Patriot Act or (iii) any other applicable anti-money laundering, anti-terrorist financing and economic sanction laws of Canada, the United States of America or any other applicable jurisdiction.

"Anti-TerrorismLaws" means (i) US Executive order No. 13224, the USA Patriot Act, the laws comprising or implementing the "Bank Secrecy Act", 31 U.S.C. §§ 5311 et seq., the laws administered by OFAC and any similar law enacted by the United States of America subsequent to the date of this Agreement and/or (ii) the Sanctions, as the context requires.

"Applicable Law" means, in respect of any Person, property, transaction, event or course of conduct, all applicable laws, statutes, rules, by-laws and regulations, regulatory policies and all applicable official directives, orders, judgments and decrees of Governmental Authorities in each case having the force of law (except for the purposes of Section 3.15, which extends to any such policies, directives or orders whether or not having the force of law), and includes without limitation, all Applicable Law relating to mining.

"Applicable Rate" means the interest rate per annum applicable to each Advance from time to time equal to 14.2% per annum plus the Rate Supplement, if any.