Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Excelsior Mining Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIN   CA3007632084

EXCELSIOR MINING CORP.

(MIN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 06/24 03:35:01 pm
0.6 CAD   --.--%
08:35aExcelsior Mining Announces AGM Results
NE
06/22Excelsior Mining to Provide Update at PI Financial Corp Conference
NE
05/14Excelsior Mining Provides Commentary on Trading Activity and Provides Update
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Excelsior Mining Announces AGM Results

06/25/2021 | 08:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2021) - Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSX: MIN) (FSE: 3XS) (OTCQX: EXMGF) ("Excelsior" or the "Company") reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2021 Annual General Meeting of shareholders were elected as directors of Excelsior. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual General Meeting on June 24, 2021 in Vancouver, B.C. are set out below:

Votes for% Votes forVotes withheld% Votes withheld
Mark J. Morabito149,542,93596.735,048,7673.27
Stephen Twyerould149,820,92896.914,770,7743.09
Colin Kinley151,535,12898.023,056,5741.98
Jim Kolbe151,317,04897.883,274,6542.12
Fred DuVal150,386,14897.284,205,5542.72
Michael Haworth138,208,12889.4016,383,57410.60
Lord Robin Renwick151,615,65598.082,976,0471.92
Stephen Axcell150,402,64897.294,189,0542.71

 

Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting also voted in favour of: (i) setting the number directors at eight; and (ii) appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors.

For more information on Excelsior, please visit our website at www.excelsiormining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE EXCELSIOR BOARD

"Stephen Twyerould"
President & CEO

For further information regarding this press release, please contact:

Excelsior Mining Corp.
Concord Place, Suite 300, 2999 North 44th Street, Phoenix, AZ, 85018.

JJ Jennex
T: 604 723 1433
E: info@excelsiormining.com
www.excelsiormining.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/88625


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about EXCELSIOR MINING CORP.
08:35aExcelsior Mining Announces AGM Results
NE
06/22Excelsior Mining to Provide Update at PI Financial Corp Conference
NE
05/14Excelsior Mining Provides Commentary on Trading Activity and Provides Update
NE
02/22EXCELSIOR MINING  : Closes Bought Deal Financing With Near $32 Million in Gross ..
MT
02/22EXCELSIOR MINING  : Announces Upsize to its Previously Announced Bought Deal Fin..
PU
02/22EXCELSIOR MINING  : Announces C$20 Million Bought Deal Financing
PU
02/22EXCELSIOR MINING  : IIROC Trade Resumption - MIN.WT
AQ
02/22Excelsior Mining Announces Closing of Bought Deal Financing and Full Exercise..
NE
02/22EXCELSIOR MINING  : IIROC Trading Halt - MIN.WT
AQ
02/11Excelsior Mining Announces Upsize to its Previously Announced Bought Deal Fin..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4,83 M 3,92 M 3,92 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 165 M 133 M 134 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 34,1x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 57
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart EXCELSIOR MINING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Excelsior Mining Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXCELSIOR MINING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,60 CAD
Average target price 1,75 CAD
Spread / Average Target 192%
Managers and Directors
Stephen C. Twyerould President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Greg Duschek Chief Financial Officer
Mark Joseph Morabito Executive Chairman
Colin Brent Kinley Independent Director
James Kolbe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXCELSIOR MINING CORP.-46.43%133
ANTOFAGASTA PLC-0.17%19 708
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.22.89%15 664
VEDANTA LIMITED55.48%12 533
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED29.72%10 081
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.3.80%10 022