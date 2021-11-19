Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Excelsior Mining Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIN   CA3007632084

EXCELSIOR MINING CORP.

(MIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Excelsior Mining : Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the Three and Nine Months ended September 30, 2021

11/19/2021 | 12:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars)

EXCELSIOR MINING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

As at

Note

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

24,452

$

13,606

Receivables

287

690

Prepaid expenses

713

861

Materials and supplies

1,315

938

26,767

16,095

Property, plant and equipment, net

3

124,005

112,471

Restricted cash

4

3,311

3,311

Total Assets

$

154,083

$

131,877

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

5

$

1,668

$

2,694

Amounts due to related parties

121

112

Lease liabilities

71

46

Insurance liabilities

263

434

Restricted share units

196

123

Note Payable

8

-

804

Debt

8

15,000

-

Derivative liabilities

6

3,250

4,773

20,569

8,986

Lease liabilities

423

-

Note Payable

8

-

402

Debt

8

-

14,972

Derivative liabilities

6

99,467

85,699

Asset retirement obligation

7

18,870

14,955

Total liabilities

139,329

125,014

Equity

Capital Stock

9

107,967

89,480

Other equity reserves

9

12,106

11,406

Deficit

(104,490)

(93,194)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(829)

(829)

Total Equity

14,754

6,863

Total Liabilities and equity

$

154,083

$

131,877

See note 1 - Nature of Operations and Going Concern

Approved on November 9, 2021 on behalf of the Board of Directors:

/signed/

/signed/

Jim Kolbe

Fred DuVal

Chair of the Audit Committee

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

2

EXCELSIOR MINING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF (INCOME) LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE (INCOME) LOSS

(Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

3

EXCELSIOR MINING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

4

EXCELSIOR MINING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE NINE MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020 (Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

The shares issued (834,579) due to stock option exercises in the Q1 2021 period relate to the remaining shares issued for the stock option exercise undertaken during December 2020. A total of 2,075,000 stock options were exercised, of which 1,975,000 stock options were exercised in exchange for a substituted right, resulting in the net issuance of 1,481,086 common shares. Of the 1,481,086 common shares issued, 646,507 were settled in 2020, with the remaining 834,579 shares settled in January 2021.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Excelsior Mining Corp. published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 17:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EXCELSIOR MINING CORP.
12:54pEXCELSIOR MINING : Management's Discussion and Analysis for the Three and Nine Months ende..
PU
12:44pEXCELSIOR MINING : Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the Three and N..
PU
11/18Excelsior Mining Drops 2% as Taps M3 Engineering for Updated Technical Reports on Gunni..
MT
11/18Excelsior Mining Initiated at Sector Perform With $0.65 Target Price at Scotiabank
MT
11/18Excelsior Mining Taps M3 Engineering for Updated Technical Reports on Gunnison, Johnson..
MT
11/18Excelsior Mining Awards M3 Engineering of Arizona the Contract for Gunnison and Johnson..
AQ
11/09Excelsior Mining Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
11/09Excelsior Mining Provides Update on Current ESG Initiatives
AQ
11/04Excelsior Mining Says Civil Claim Against Company Lacks Merit; Falls 2% in Early Frankf..
MT
11/03Excelsior Mining Announces Notice of Civil Claim
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EXCELSIOR MINING CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3,81 M 3,01 M 3,01 M
Net income 2021 -16,4 M -13,0 M -13,0 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,67x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 115 M 91,3 M 91,3 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 30,3x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 54,6%
Chart EXCELSIOR MINING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Excelsior Mining Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXCELSIOR MINING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,42 CAD
Average target price 1,20 CAD
Spread / Average Target 186%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen C. Twyerould President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Greg Duschek Chief Financial Officer
Mark Joseph Morabito Executive Chairman
Colin Brent Kinley Independent Director
James Kolbe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXCELSIOR MINING CORP.-62.50%91
ANTOFAGASTA PLC-2.78%18 601
VEDANTA LIMITED91.79%15 443
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.19.43%14 796
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED9.03%9 841
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.25.24%9 171