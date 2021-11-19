Excelsior Mining : Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the Three and Nine Months ended September 30, 2021

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Approved on November 9, 2021 on behalf of the Board of Directors:

EXCELSIOR MINING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE NINE MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020 (Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

The shares issued (834,579) due to stock option exercises in the Q1 2021 period relate to the remaining shares issued for the stock option exercise undertaken during December 2020. A total of 2,075,000 stock options were exercised, of which 1,975,000 stock options were exercised in exchange for a substituted right, resulting in the net issuance of 1,481,086 common shares. Of the 1,481,086 common shares issued, 646,507 were settled in 2020, with the remaining 834,579 shares settled in January 2021.

