Excelsior Mining : Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the Three and Nine Months ended September 30, 2021
11/19/2021 | 12:44pm EST
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
(Unaudited)
(Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars)
EXCELSIOR MINING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)
As at
Note
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
24,452
$
13,606
Receivables
287
690
Prepaid expenses
713
861
Materials and supplies
1,315
938
26,767
16,095
Property, plant and equipment, net
3
124,005
112,471
Restricted cash
4
3,311
3,311
Total Assets
$
154,083
$
131,877
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
5
$
1,668
$
2,694
Amounts due to related parties
121
112
Lease liabilities
71
46
Insurance liabilities
263
434
Restricted share units
196
123
Note Payable
8
-
804
Debt
8
15,000
-
Derivative liabilities
6
3,250
4,773
20,569
8,986
Lease liabilities
423
-
Note Payable
8
-
402
Debt
8
-
14,972
Derivative liabilities
6
99,467
85,699
Asset retirement obligation
7
18,870
14,955
Total liabilities
139,329
125,014
Equity
Capital Stock
9
107,967
89,480
Other equity reserves
9
12,106
11,406
Deficit
(104,490)
(93,194)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(829)
(829)
Total Equity
14,754
6,863
Total Liabilities and equity
$
154,083
$
131,877
See note 1 - Nature of Operations and Going Concern
Approved on November 9, 2021 on behalf of the Board of Directors:
/signed/
/signed/
Jim Kolbe
Fred DuVal
Chair of the Audit Committee
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
2
EXCELSIOR MINING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF (INCOME) LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE (INCOME) LOSS
(Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
3
EXCELSIOR MINING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
4
EXCELSIOR MINING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE NINE MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020 (Unaudited - Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)
The shares issued (834,579) due to stock option exercises in the Q1 2021 period relate to the remaining shares issued for the stock option exercise undertaken during December 2020. A total of 2,075,000 stock options were exercised, of which 1,975,000 stock options were exercised in exchange for a substituted right, resulting in the net issuance of 1,481,086 common shares. Of the 1,481,086 common shares issued, 646,507 were settled in 2020, with the remaining 834,579 shares settled in January 2021.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
5
