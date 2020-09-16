Log in
Exchange Bank Santa Rosa CA : Welcomes Lori Crechriou as Vice President Special Assets Manager

09/16/2020
September 16, 2020

Contact: Carolyn Cole-Schweizer, Corporate Communications & Social Media Specialist
(707) 541-1250

Exchange Bank Welcomes Lori Crechriou as Vice President Special Assets Manager

Santa Rosa, CA - On September 16, 2020, Exchange Bank announced the hiring of Vice President and Special Assets Manager Lori Crechriou, reporting to Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer Michael Sullivan. Lori brings with her over 34 years of community banking experience.

Before joining Exchange Bank, Lori served in lending and credit capacities with several independent financial institutions in the North Bay. Most recently, she was Financial Assistance Manager at Redwood Credit Union leading a team of 26 individuals in all aspects of loan collections, work-outs, modifications and related activities.

From 2001 to 2013, Lori was vice president, special assets manager at Sterling Savings Bank (formerly known as Sonoma National Bank) where she led a team of seven employees in similar loan collection activities. She joined Sonoma National Bank in 1986 and worked in various loan related roles prior to joining Special Assets.

Lori lives in Santa Rosa and is an active volunteer in the community. She enjoys supporting financial education for youth programs and has participated in charitable work at many community and non-profit organizations, including the Redwood Empire Food Bank and the American Red Cross.

###

About Exchange Bank

Headquartered in Sonoma County and founded in 1890, Exchange Bank is a premier community bank with assets of $3 billion. Exchange Bank provides a wide range of personal, commercial and trust and investment services with 18 branches in Sonoma County and a commercial branch in Roseville, California. The Bank's legacy of financial leadership and community support is grounded in its core values of Commitment, Respect, Integrity and Teamwork.

Exchange Bank is a 15-time winner of the North Bay Business Journal's (NBBJ) Best Places to Work survey, a recipient of the 2020 North Bay Community Philanthropy Award and the 2019 Healthiest Companies in the North Bay Award. NorthBay biz magazine named Exchange Bank the 2020 Best Consumer Bank and Best Business Bank. The Petaluma People's Choice Awards named Exchange Bank the Best Local bank and the North Bay Bohemian's Best of 2019 Readers Poll named Exchange Bank the Best Business Bank and Best Consumer Bank. Exchange Bank can also be found in the NBBJ's Book of Lists as a leading lender and wealth management advisor-claiming the #1 position in SBA 7(a) lending in Sonoma County for 2019. www.exchangebank.com.

Member FDIC - Equal Housing Lender - Equal Opportunity Employer

Disclaimer

Exchange Bank published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 21:59:00 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 121 M - -
Net income 2019 36,5 M - -
Net cash 2019 93,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 8,41x
Yield 2019 2,46%
Capitalization 218 M 218 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,72x
EV / Sales 2019 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 100,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Gary T. Hartwick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William R. Schrader Chairman
Aaron Greenhalgh Manager-Bank Operations & Vice President
Greg Jahn CFO, Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Richard L. Lewis Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXCHANGE BANK (SANTA ROSA, CA)-29.05%218
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.49%302 566
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-29.00%243 646
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.22%219 028
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-20.51%174 932
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.1.28%138 124
