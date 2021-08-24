Log in
    EXSR   US3012272031

EXCHANGE BANK (SANTA ROSA, CA)

(EXSR)
Exchange Bank Santa Rosa CA : Declares Third Quarter 2021 Cash Dividend

08/24/2021 | 03:24am EDT
Exchange Bank Declares Third Quarter 2021 Cash Dividend

Santa Rosa, CA - On August 17, 2021, the Exchange Bank of Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per share on common stock outstanding to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 3, 2021. The dividend is payable September 17, 2021. The cash dividend is unchanged from the prior quarter's dividend of $1.20 per share.

50.44% of the Bank's cash dividend goes to the Doyle Trust which funds the Doyle Scholarships at the Santa Rosa Junior College.

Disclaimer

Exchange Bank published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 07:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 116 M - -
Net income 2020 33,7 M - -
Net cash 2020 361 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,53x
Yield 2020 3,24%
Capitalization 266 M 266 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,35x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,92x
Nbr of Employees 392
Free-Float 100,0%
Managers and Directors
Troy J. Sanderson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shari J. DeMaris Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William R. Schrader Chairman
Daniel Seletzky Manager-Information Technology & Vice President
Brian Rober Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXCHANGE BANK (SANTA ROSA, CA)4.70%266
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.21.76%462 327
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION34.97%339 710
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.92%241 714
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.07%200 076
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY57.75%194 726