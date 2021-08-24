Exchange Bank Santa Rosa CA : Declares Third Quarter 2021 Cash Dividend

Exchange Bank Declares Third Quarter 2021 Cash Dividend





Santa Rosa, CA - On August 17, 2021, the Exchange Bank of Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per share on common stock outstanding to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 3, 2021. The dividend is payable September 17, 2021. The cash dividend is unchanged from the prior quarter's dividend of $1.20 per share.





50.44% of the Bank's cash dividend goes to the Doyle Trust which funds the Doyle Scholarships at the Santa Rosa Junior College.