    EIF   CA3012831077

EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION

(EIF)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-02-16 pm EST
54.35 CAD   -0.26%
Exchange Income Corporation Announces February 2023 Dividend
BU
01/30Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank 2022 net profit rises 16% on higher operating income
RE
01/30EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Exchange Income Corporation Announces February 2023 Dividend

02/17/2023 | 07:01am EST
Exchange Income Corporation (TSX: EIF) (the “Corporation”), a diversified, acquisition-oriented company focused on opportunities in aerospace, aviation and manufacturing sectors, announced today that the Directors of the Corporation have declared eligible dividends totaling $0.21 per share for the month ended February 28, 2023 payable March 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2023.

Eligible shareholders have the opportunity to reinvest their dividends in accordance with the Corporation’s dividend reinvestment and share purchase plan. Additional details can be found in the investor information section of the Corporation’s website, www.ExchangeIncomeCorp.ca.

The dividend is designated as an “eligible” dividend under the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any corresponding provincial legislation. Under this legislation, individuals resident in Canada may be entitled to enhanced dividend tax credits which reduce income tax otherwise payable.

About Exchange Income Corporation

Exchange Income Corporation is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, focused in two sectors: aerospace & aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The Corporation uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify already profitable, well-established companies that have strong management teams, generate steady cash flow, operate in niche markets and have opportunities for organic growth. For more information on the Corporation, please visit www.ExchangeIncomeCorp.ca. Additional information relating to the Corporation, including all public filings, is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

The statements contained in this news release that are forward-looking are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks, and actual results may differ materially. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, COVID-19 and pandemic related risks, the dependence of Exchange Income Corporation on the operations and assets currently owned by it, the degree to which its subsidiaries are leveraged, the fact that cash distributions are not guaranteed and will fluctuate with the Corporation’s financial performance, dilution, restrictions on potential future growth, the risk of shareholder liability, competitive pressures (including price competition), changes in market activity, the cyclicality of the industries, seasonality of the businesses, poor weather conditions, and foreign currency fluctuations, legal proceedings, commodity prices and raw material exposure, dependence on key personnel, and environmental, health and safety and other regulatory requirements. Except as required by Canadian Securities Law, Exchange does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements; such statements speak only as of the date made. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Exchange Income Corporation with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 041 M 1 517 M 1 517 M
Net income 2022 115 M 85,7 M 85,7 M
Net Debt 2022 1 596 M 1 186 M 1 186 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,0x
Yield 2022 4,45%
Capitalization 2 309 M 1 717 M 1 717 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,91x
EV / Sales 2023 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 4 340
Free-Float 93,0%
Managers and Directors
Michael C. Pyle Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Carmele N. Peter President
Richard Wowryk Chief Financial Officer
Curtis Anderson Chief Technology Officer
Darwin R. Sparrow Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION3.27%1 717
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.5.17%21 044
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.28.85%10 664
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD7.29%5 590
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.8.96%2 437
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD-9.62%2 321