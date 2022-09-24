Advanced search
    EIF   CA3012831077

EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION

(EIF)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-09-23 pm EDT
42.79 CAD   -4.70%
Exchange Income Corporation to Celebrate Indigenous Students Graduation from Pilot Pathway Program
BU
Exchange Income Corporation Announces September 2022 Dividend
AQ
Exchange Income Corporation Announces September 2022 Dividend, Payable October 14, 2022
CI
Exchange Income Corporation to Celebrate Indigenous Students Graduation from Pilot Pathway Program

09/24/2022 | 03:58pm EDT
Exchange Income Corporation (TSX: EIF) (the “Corporation”), a diversified, acquisition-oriented company focused on opportunities in aerospace, aviation and manufacturing sectors, invites media to join representatives from the Corporation and Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) to celebrate the success of the first group of 11 Indigenous students as they graduate from their inaugural season of flight training within the Atik Mason Indigenous Pilot Pathway in Thompson, Manitoba.

Through the Atik Mason Indigenous Pilot Pathway, the Corporation provides fully funded, world class flight training and community-based career opportunities to Indigenous Canadians while supporting economic growth in the communities we serve. The program is one of the Corporation’s commitments to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s Calls to Action.

Event Details:

Date:

Monday, September 26, 2022

 

 

Time:

11:00 AM to 2:00 PM Central Time

 

 

Where:

Calm Air Hangar at the Thompson Airport (5 North Hangar Road)

 

 

Who:

Speakers include MKO Grand Chief Garrison Settee; Robin Jacuzzi, Director of Aviation Programs at the Corporation; Atik Mason, a First Nation pilot at Perimeter Aviation and Pathway flight instructor; and Roy Mason, First Nation Elder, knowledge keeper, and counsellor.

About Exchange Income Corporation

Exchange Income Corporation is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, focused in two sectors: aerospace & aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The Corporation uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify already profitable, well-established companies that have strong management teams, generate steady cash flow, operate in niche markets and have opportunities for organic growth. For more information on the Corporation, please visit www.ExchangeIncomeCorp.ca. Additional information relating to the Corporation, including all public filings, is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

The statements contained in this news release that are forward-looking are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks, and actual results may differ materially. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, COVID-19 and pandemic related risks, the dependence of Exchange Income Corporation on the operations and assets currently owned by it, the degree to which its subsidiaries are leveraged, the fact that cash distributions are not guaranteed and will fluctuate with the Corporation’s financial performance, dilution, restrictions on potential future growth, the risk of shareholder liability, competitive pressures (including price competition), changes in market activity, the cyclicality of the industries, seasonality of the businesses, poor weather conditions, and foreign currency fluctuations, legal proceedings, commodity prices and raw material exposure, dependence on key personnel, and environmental, health and safety and other regulatory requirements. Except as required by Canadian Securities Law, Exchange does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements; such statements speak only as of the date made. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Exchange Income Corporation with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 999 M 1 473 M 1 473 M
Net income 2022 112 M 82,8 M 82,8 M
Net Debt 2022 1 532 M 1 129 M 1 129 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 5,66%
Capitalization 1 810 M 1 335 M 1 335 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 4 340
Free-Float 93,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 42,79 CAD
Average target price 61,50 CAD
Spread / Average Target 43,7%
Managers and Directors
Michael C. Pyle Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Carmele N. Peter President
Richard Wowryk Chief Financial Officer
Curtis Anderson Chief Technology Officer
Darwin R. Sparrow Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION1.54%1 335
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.-22.97%19 017
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-32.02%7 935
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-15.83%4 629
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-24.02%2 244
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD-16.19%1 495