On May 6, 2004 the units of Exchange Industrial Income Fund began trading on the Toronto Venture Exchange. The initial public offering raised $8 million and through some additional financing transactions, Perimeter Aviation Ltd. was purchased for $18 million. For the 2004 fiscal year the distributions per unit (share) were 9 cents per month. The purpose of the Company was the same back in 2004 as it is today, to provide our shareholders with stable and growing cash distributions, maximize the share value associated with our portfolio of subsidiaries, and employ a disciplined acquisition strategy.

We are very pleased with these results, and it sets the foundation for the remainder of the fiscal year. It demonstrated the importance of our diversified model as our Aerospace & Aviation segment posted record first quarter financial metrics and our Manufacturing segment posted strong revenue growth with an expected level of profitability due to changes in sales mix. Our business lines are complementary to one another and provide consistency whilst the world is experiencing significant macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty. This consistency has become a hallmark of EIC and has allowed us to provide a consistent, dependable, and increasing dividend to our shareholders. Our structure and model was developed 20 years ago and I would be remiss if I didn't reminisce about the start of EIC.

Manufacturing segment revenue increased by $32 million to $233 million for the quarter and Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $5 million to $27 million. The increases in revenues were primarily driven by the acquisitions made in 2023 while the decline in segment profitability was expected and primarily due to the Environmental Access Solutions business line as the prior year comparative period was characterized by the continuation of the perfect alignment of price, demand, supply and weather coupled with the seasonal anomaly of having a number of rental mats deployed on a long, linear project in Western Canada.

Revenue generated by the Aerospace & Aviation segment increased by $43 million or 13% to $369 million and Adjusted EBITDA increased by $20 million or 27% to $94 million over the comparative period. The significant drivers of the revenue and profitability increases relate to previous Growth Capital Expenditures related to additional routes, improved load factors and our previously announced medevac contracts in our Essential Air Services business line, increased flying on owned aircraft and changes in sales mix within the Aerospace business line and continued step-based improvements in our Aircraft Sales & Leasing business line as aircraft and engine leasing continues to strengthen.

to provide our shareholders with stable and growing cash distributions ii) maximize the share value associated with our portfolio of subsidiaries including through continued investment in those subsidiaries post acquisition, and iii) employ a disciplined acquisition strategy. We have not strayed from that purpose in the past 20 years, and I am even more convinced that our business model will lead us into the next 20 years of successes. But first let me highlight some of the key performance highlights from the first quarter:

May 6, 2024 marks our 20th anniversary since our first acquisition of Perimeter Aviation Ltd. I think back to a comment that I had read, "Reflection requires looking back so that the view looking forward is even clearer." In my message I will look back over the past 20 years and reflect upon how far we have come as a company. Our history and the wisdom obtained over those years will provide guideposts to how we move forward as an organization. Since inception, our strategy has always been purpose built and was based on three fundamentals:

I still remember the employees of Perimeter being very skeptical of EIC being the buyer, however the attitude changed dramatically with the first aircraft addition to the Perimeter fleet and with each additional purchase. The historical Perimeter business was a successful business that was built by its founder, the late Bill Wehrle. It met all our acquisition requirements as it was a niche business with strong management and a strong cash flow profile. However, like most private businesses, their growth was limited by availability of capital and the willingness to lever an already profitable company. So when EIC purchased the business I sat with the employees, opened up the EIC chequebook, gave them a blank cheque in a literal and figurative sense and asked what they needed to grow. We provided the management team with the financial capabilities to fund their growth and soon the Company expanded their fleet and added medevac capabilities. In fact, based on 2023 financial metrics, Perimeter has increased their revenues by 562% since acquisition. The growth achieved by Perimeter allowed us to identify and purchase Keewatin Air Limited. The Keewatin Air employees were aware of the capital deployed into Perimeter and were excited about the prospect of additional investments. And thus, the story of EIC began. It is also important to note that EIC's leadership in the medevac industry existed before the concept of Sustainable Loans or before the ESG acronym was readily bounded about. Our philosophy at EIC was always, do the right thing and that philosophy continues to lead us today.

Our journey has not always been smooth. There were turbulent times. In 2011, we purchased WesTower Communications in both Canada and the US and in November of that year WesTower US announced the signing of a contract with AT&T. This single $500 million contract was approximately 5 times larger than the historical per annum revenues of WesTower at acquisition. Significant efforts were required by head office and WesTower management to execute on the contract. However, we came to quickly realize that diversification, which was one of our cornerstones of our business model, became impaired and performance was lagging expectations as the business grew faster than we could collectively manage. We were able to improve the performance and recognize this lack of diversification and this enabled the divestiture of WesTower US at a significant profit. The timing was strategic as we announced the disposition in October 2014 and used the proceeds for the acquisition of Provincial Aerospace Ltd. in January 2015. This turn of events set EIC for the success that we see today and provided some valuable lessons for our management teams. The lessons included the potential pitfalls of exponential growth, the importance of cash flows, working capital management and diversification of our businesses.

We enjoyed successes for the next five years and executed on a number of transactions that were consistent with our purpose. Then the next turbulent period hit, the pandemic known as COVID-19. During that time everything changed. There was no management playbook that someone could navigate. It was making decisions on real-time basis and pivoting on the fly. But during times of stress, we would always come back to our purpose and our value of always doing the right thing. While other companies were cutting dividends and laying off employees, we pivoted throughout our various businesses. Our manufacturing companies started to produce medical equipment/supplies and we continued our increasingly important essential air services by transporting people in need and medical professionals to communities across Canada. Our medevac operations adapted and incorporated medical isolation units to transport COVID-19 patients to locations where their acute care needs would be met. In both our Manufacturing and Aerospace & Aviation segments, the crisis created by the COVID- 19 pandemic served to highlight the character we have always known exists across our organization. Our people care deeply about the communities we serve. We have always respected that spirit in our business practices and encouraged doing the right thing throughout our organization.

Fast forward to today. Our collective businesses generated $2.5 billion in per annum revenues and $556 million in Adjusted EBITDA in 2023. Our employee complement is over 8,000 strong around the world. As of December 31, 2023 we have had 17 dividend increases over the past 20 years and our average annual compounded total shareholder return since inception is approximately 19% significantly surpassing comparable indexed benchmarks. We have made $1.7 billion in Growth Capital Expenditures in addition to $1.6 billion in acquisition investments. Lastly, to date we have paid $906 million in dividends and that number is expected to approach approximately $1 billion by the year's end. All of these achievements are incredible but the thing I am most proud of is how we have not forgotten our roots of who we are and what got us here. Our Directors and executives constantly reinforce our values and the purpose of EIC to our new acquisitions, employees, and recruits. Our culture and the cultures of our subsidiaries have not changed over the years. While the numbers may have gotten bigger with more zeros behind them, the culture, the essence, and the purpose of EIC have remained the same.

Thank you to our shareholders, our employees, our customers and the communities we serve. Cheers for the last 20 years and looking forward to the next 20.

Mike Pyle

Chief Executive Officer