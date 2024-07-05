EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS : Déclaration du nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions composant le capital social au 30 mai 2024

05 Jul 2024 11:48 CEST

Issuer

EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS SA

Information prévue par l'article L. 233-8 II du Code de commerce et des articles 223-16 et 223-11du Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers :

EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS (Paris:EXN):

Date

Nombre d'actions composant le capital

Nombre de droits de vote BRUT

30 06 2024

91 670 286

91 670 286

Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com :https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240705804212/fr/

EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS

Source

EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS SA

Provider

BusinessWire

Company Name

EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS

ISIN

FR0014005DA7

Symbol

EXN

Market

Euronext

