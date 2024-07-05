EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS : Déclaration du nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions composant le capital social au 30 mai 2024

05 Jul 2024 11:48 CEST
EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS SA
Information prévue par l'article L. 233-8 II du Code de commerce et des articles 223-16 et 223-11du Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers :
EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS (Paris:EXN):
Date
Nombre d'actions composant le capital
Nombre de droits de vote BRUT
30 06 2024
91 670 286
91 670 286
