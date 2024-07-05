EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS : Déclaration du nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions composant le capital social au 30 mai 2024

Exclusive Networks S.A. is specialized in delivering cybersecurity and cloud computing solutions for digital infrastructures. In addition, the group provides technical support, training, professional services and project management services. Net sales break down by source of income between sales of software (90.4%) and sales of services (9.6%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (9.7%), the United States (14.1%), the United Kingdom (10.3%), Poland (8.1%) and other (57.8%).