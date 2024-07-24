Exclusive Networks: 2% increase in half-year net income

For the first half of 2024, Exclusive Networks has reported a 2% increase in adjusted net income to 46 million euros and a 5% rise in adjusted EBIT to 88 million, on gross sales of 2.56 billion, up 11% at constant exchange rates.



The cybersecurity group explains that this growth stems mainly from organic volumes thanks to business with existing suppliers in their current geographical areas (+4.9%) and supplier expansion (+1.3%).



In an environment still marked by macroeconomic volatility, it plans to achieve adjusted EBIT of between 200 and 210 million euros in 2024, and gross sales growth of between 10 and 12% at constant exchange rates.



