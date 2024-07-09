Exclusive Networks: 'indication of interest' from investors

Reacting to press rumors about a potential transaction involving its capital, Exclusive Networks confirms that it has received a non-binding indication of interest from a consortium of investors.



The cybersecurity specialist specifies that this consortium, led by Clayton Dubilier & Rice and its majority shareholder Everest UK Holdco Limited (an entity controlled by Permira), is proposing a price of 24 euros per share.



At this stage, there is no certainty that these discussions will result in an agreement or transaction, nor as to the terms and timing of any potential transaction. A further announcement may be made if appropriate.



