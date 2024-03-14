LONDON (Reuters) - The largest shareholder in Exclusive Networks has been weighing taking private the French cyber security specialist, less than three years after its stock market debut, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Buyout group Permira has been considering teaming up with investors, such as private equity funds, that have expressed interest in jointly bidding for the outstanding shares of the Paris-listed company, which has a market value of 1.65 billion euros ($1.8 billion,) the people said.

The deliberations are at an early stage and Permira may decide not to proceed with any deal, the sources said who spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter is private.

Permira and Exclusive Networks declined to comment.

(Reporting by Amy-Jo Crowley. Editing by Anousha Sakoui.)

By Amy-Jo Crowley