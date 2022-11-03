Exclusive S A : Inside Information / Other news releases

Exclusive Networks and Cymulate Launch

Partnership Across EMEA and APAC

Exclusive to drive international channel expansion and partner enablement

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT - 3rd November 2022

Exclusive Networks(Euronext Paris: EXN), a globally trusted cybersecurity specialist for digital infrastructure, today announced its partnership with Cymulate, the leader in cybersecurity risk validation and exposure management. The agreement, which covers APAC and EMEA, sees Exclusive Networks become Cymulate's first multi-region distribution partner.

Following its $70m Series D funding in September, Cymulate is investing in scaling its global channel operations across international markets. Exclusive Networks will drive partner recruitment, development and enablement to stimulate market awareness and customer demand for its leading cybersecurity risk validation and exposure managementplatform.

"Today, more than ever, it is imperative for organisations to have full visibility across the entire cyber kill chain to protect IT and cloud environments, and safeguard critical data from attack," stated Denis Ferrand- Ajchenbaum, SVP Global Business Development and Ecosystems at Exclusive Networks. "We are excited to be adding Cymulate to our portfolio and introducing them into our partner ecosystem across APAC and EMEA. With the Cymulate platform seamlessly integrating with a number of our existing security vendor solutions, including XDR and SOAR systems, partners will be able to generate cross-selling opportunities within existing customer accounts to drive incremental revenues."

The cybersecurity market segment 'security validation' is estimated to grow at 35% CAGR over the next few years to reach $2bn by 2026, presenting a significant opportunity for security resellers, service providers and MSSPs (Managed Security Service Providers) to complement their existing cybersecurity portfolios, develop new services revenues and drive growth opportunities.

"We are delighted to partner with Exclusive Networks across EMEA and APAC as we scale our international channel operations and accelerate our go-to-market momentum," explained Sam Murdoch, VP of Sales EMEA and APAC at Cymulate. "Exclusive Networks' deep cybersecurity expertise, strong market presence, and specialist partner ecosystem make them ideal partners for us as we grow our business internationally. In addition, there are strong synergies between Exclusive Networks' market-leading cybersecurity portfolio and Cymulate's technology partner ecosystem, and we look forward to leveraging these for mutual success."

