    EXN   FR0014005DA7

EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS S.A.

(EXN)
  Report
06:20 2022-11-03 am EDT
16.00 EUR   -1.84%
Exclusive S A : Inside Information / Other news releases

11/03/2022 | 06:21am EDT
Exclusive Networks and Cymulate Launch

Partnership Across EMEA and APAC

Exclusive to drive international channel expansion and partner enablement

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT - 3rd November 2022

Exclusive Networks(Euronext Paris: EXN), a globally trusted cybersecurity specialist for digital infrastructure, today announced its partnership with Cymulate, the leader in cybersecurity risk validation and exposure management. The agreement, which covers APAC and EMEA, sees Exclusive Networks become Cymulate's first multi-region distribution partner.

Following its $70m Series D funding in September, Cymulate is investing in scaling its global channel operations across international markets. Exclusive Networks will drive partner recruitment, development and enablement to stimulate market awareness and customer demand for its leading cybersecurity risk validation and exposure managementplatform.

"Today, more than ever, it is imperative for organisations to have full visibility across the entire cyber kill chain to protect IT and cloud environments, and safeguard critical data from attack," stated Denis Ferrand- Ajchenbaum, SVP Global Business Development and Ecosystems at Exclusive Networks. "We are excited to be adding Cymulate to our portfolio and introducing them into our partner ecosystem across APAC and EMEA. With the Cymulate platform seamlessly integrating with a number of our existing security vendor solutions, including XDR and SOAR systems, partners will be able to generate cross-selling opportunities within existing customer accounts to drive incremental revenues."

The cybersecurity market segment 'security validation' is estimated to grow at 35% CAGR over the next few years to reach $2bn by 2026, presenting a significant opportunity for security resellers, service providers and MSSPs (Managed Security Service Providers) to complement their existing cybersecurity portfolios, develop new services revenues and drive growth opportunities.

"We are delighted to partner with Exclusive Networks across EMEA and APAC as we scale our international channel operations and accelerate our go-to-market momentum," explained Sam Murdoch, VP of Sales EMEA and APAC at Cymulate. "Exclusive Networks' deep cybersecurity expertise, strong market presence, and specialist partner ecosystem make them ideal partners for us as we grow our business internationally. In addition, there are strong synergies between Exclusive Networks' market-leading cybersecurity portfolio and Cymulate's technology partner ecosystem, and we look forward to leveraging these for mutual success."

CONTACTS

EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS

Press contact

Investors & Analysts

FTI Consulting

Hacene Boumendjel

Charlotte Stephen / Emily Oliver

Head of Investor Relations

exclusivenetworks@fticonsulting.com

ir@exclusive-networks.com

About Cymulate

The Cymulate cybersecurity risk validation and exposure management solution provides security professionals with the ability to continuously challenge, validate and optimise their on-premises and cloud cyber-security posture with end-to-end visualisation across the MITRE ATT&CK® framework.

The platform provides automated, expert, and threat intelligence-led risk assessments that are simple to deploy, and easy for organisations of all cybersecurity maturity levels to use. It also provides an open framework for creating and automating red and purple teaming exercises by generating tailored penetration scenarios and advanced attack campaigns for their unique environments and security policies. For more information, visit www.cymulate.com.

About Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks is a global trusted cybersecurity specialist for digital infrastructure helping to drive the transition to a totally trusted digital future for all people and organisations.

Our distinctive approach to cybersecurity gives partners more opportunity and more customer relevance. Our specialism is their strength - equipping them to capitalise on rapidly evolving technologies and transformative business models.

The Exclusive Networks story is a global one with a services-first ideology at its core, harnessing innovation and disruption to deliver partner value. With offices in 46 countries and the ability to service customers in over 170 countries across five continents, Exclusive Networks has a unique 'local sale, global scale' model, combining the extreme focus and value of local independents with the scale and service delivery of a single worldwide cybersecurity powerhouse.

Exclusive Networks is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: EXN). For more information visit https://www.exclusive-networks.com/.

Disclaimer

Exclusive Networks SA published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 10:20:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
