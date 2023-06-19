Exclusive S A : Inside Information / Other news releases 06/19/2023 | 11:17am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 1 Exclusive Networks Statement of transactions in own shares from June 12 to June 16 2023 Daily Identity code Total daily Weighted Name of the Issuer Identity Code of the Date of the of the volume (in average Market Issuer transaction financial number of purchase instrument shares) price of the shares Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 2023-06-12 FR0014005DA7 3455 19.915068 CCXE Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 2023-06-12 FR0014005DA7 7551 19.934835 XPAR Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 2023-06-13 FR0014005DA7 4750 19.823263 CCXE Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 2023-06-13 FR0014005DA7 9897 19.818149 XPAR Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 2023-06-14 FR0014005DA7 5140 19.640167 CCXE Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 2023-06-14 FR0014005DA7 7477 19.676357 XPAR Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 2023-06-15 FR0014005DA7 4496 19.663074 CCXE Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 2023-06-15 FR0014005DA7 9577 19.654259 XPAR Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 2023-06-16 FR0014005DA7 5163 19.796177 CCXE Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 2023-06-16 FR0014005DA7 9411 19.773136 XPAR TOTAL 66917 19.765268 ©Copyright Exclusive Networks SA | 20, Quai du Point du Jour, Arcs de Seine, 92100, Boulogne-Billancourt, France 2 Name of Identity Code of the Identity Market Reference Name of the Identity code of the Day/time of the code of the Price (per Quantity the Issuer (Legal Entity Currency (MIC number of the Purpose of the buyback broker broker transaction financial unit) bought issuer Identifier) Code) transaction instrument Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 20.000000 EUR 127 CCXE OD_7T3wtQt-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T07:04:26Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 46 CCXE OD_7T3xtrp-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T07:08:26Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.980000 EUR 83 XPAR OD_7T4BGhE-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T08:01:32Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.980000 EUR 202 XPAR OD_7T4BGhE-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T08:01:32Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.980000 EUR 140 XPAR OD_7T4BGhF-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T08:01:32Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.980000 EUR 600 XPAR OD_7T4BGhG-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T08:01:32Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 20.000000 EUR 371 XPAR OD_7T4CHOI-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T08:05:33Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 20.000000 EUR 1018 XPAR OD_7T4CHOJ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T08:05:33Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.940000 EUR 22 CCXE OD_7T4D2X4-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T08:08:34Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.940000 EUR 149 CCXE OD_7T4DKWu-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T08:09:43Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.940000 EUR 180 CCXE OD_7T4DZbB-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T08:10:41Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.940000 EUR 12 CCXE OD_7T4DZbB-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T08:10:41Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.940000 EUR 8 CCXE OD_7T4DZbC-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T08:10:41Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.940000 EUR 694 CCXE OD_7T4DZbW-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T08:10:41Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.940000 EUR 78 XPAR OD_7T4DZbf-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T08:10:41Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.940000 EUR 19 XPAR OD_7T4DZbl-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T08:10:41Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.940000 EUR 391 XPAR OD_7T4ruIO-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T10:50:54Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.960000 EUR 1462 XPAR OD_7T4ruYY-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T10:50:55Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.940000 EUR 39 XPAR OD_7T4sbWh-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T10:53:40Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.940000 EUR 242 XPAR OD_7T4sbWw-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T10:53:40Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.940000 EUR 49 XPAR OD_7T4sbWx-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T10:53:40Z ©Copyright Exclusive Networks SA | 20, Quai du Point du Jour, Arcs de Seine, 92100, Boulogne-Billancourt, France 3 Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.940000 EUR 58 XPAR OD_7T4sbWx-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T10:53:40Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.940000 EUR 21 XPAR OD_7T4sbWy-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T10:53:40Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.940000 EUR 174 XPAR OD_7T4suJw-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T10:54:52Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 227 XPAR OD_7T4vlUz-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T11:06:13Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 15 CCXE OD_7T4vldC-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T11:06:14Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 48 XPAR OD_7T4vldC-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T11:06:14Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 17 XPAR OD_7T4vldD-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T11:06:14Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 1 XPAR OD_7T4vldE-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T11:06:14Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 16 XPAR OD_7T4vldE-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T11:06:14Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 103 CCXE OD_7T4vluG-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T11:06:15Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 18 CCXE OD_7T4wxc6-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T11:10:58Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 990 CCXE OD_7T4wxc7-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T11:10:58Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 74 CCXE OD_7T4wxc8-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T11:10:58Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 45 XPAR OD_7T4wxcL-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T11:10:58Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 63 XPAR OD_7T4wxcM-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T11:10:58Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 101 CCXE OD_7T4x8Fx-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T11:11:39Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 80 XPAR OD_7T520Cp-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T11:31:00Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 55 XPAR OD_7T5414m-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T11:39:00Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 26 XPAR OD_7T5414n-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T11:39:00Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 78 XPAR OD_7T562Cu-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T11:47:01Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 80 XPAR OD_7T583La-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T11:55:02Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 81 XPAR OD_7T5A4Cs-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T12:03:02Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 37 XPAR OD_7T5C550-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T12:11:02Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 6 CCXE OD_7T5EkWh-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T12:21:38Z ©Copyright Exclusive Networks SA | 20, Quai du Point du Jour, Arcs de Seine, 92100, Boulogne-Billancourt, France 4 Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 97 CCXE OD_7T5EkWi-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T12:21:38Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 46 CCXE OD_7T5FlDl-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T12:25:39Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 46 CCXE OD_7T5Glep-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T12:29:39Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 46 CCXE OD_7T5HmLn-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T12:33:40Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 46 CCXE OD_7T5In31-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T12:37:41Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 46 CCXE OD_7T5Jnjx-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T12:41:42Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 35 CCXE OD_7T5V8XU-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T13:26:43Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 5 XPAR OD_7T5V8XC-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T13:26:43Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 48 XPAR OD_7T5V8XF-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T13:26:43Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 11 XPAR OD_7T5V8XG-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T13:26:43Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 183 XPAR OD_7T5V8XJ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T13:26:43Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 17 XPAR OD_7T5V8XK-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T13:26:43Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 66 CCXE OD_7T5V8dt-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T13:26:44Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 349 CCXE OD_7T5V8du-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T13:26:44Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 116 XPAR OD_7T5V8e0-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T13:26:44Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 12 XPAR OD_7T5V8e4-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T13:26:44Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 11 XPAR OD_7T5V8e4-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T13:26:44Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 234 XPAR OD_7T5V9wa-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T13:26:49Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 147 XPAR OD_7T5V9wb-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T13:26:49Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 36 XPAR OD_7T5V9wb-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T13:26:49Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 215 XPAR OD_7T5V9wp-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T13:26:49Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.840000 EUR 76 CCXE OD_7T5VCYp-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T13:26:59Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 184 XPAR OD_7T5VWDw-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T13:28:14Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 52 CCXE OD_7T5VsQr-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T13:29:40Z ©Copyright Exclusive Networks SA | 20, Quai du Point du Jour, Arcs de Seine, 92100, Boulogne-Billancourt, France 5 Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 251 XPAR OD_7T5VsR7-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T13:29:40Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 6 XPAR OD_7T5XtJc-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T13:37:40Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 82 XPAR OD_7T5XtJd-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T13:37:40Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 10 XPAR OD_7T5XtJd-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T13:37:40Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 181 XPAR OD_7T5cTOQ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T13:55:52Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 5 CCXE OD_7T5uyZ3-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T15:09:22Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 1 XPAR OD_7T61Xoa-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 12T15:35:27Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 75 XPAR OD_7T9nL6P-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 13T07:04:07Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 140 XPAR OD_7T9nL6Q-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 13T07:04:07Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 34 XPAR OD_7T9nL6R-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 13T07:04:07Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 20.000000 EUR 121 CCXE OD_7T9nL6S-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 13T07:04:07Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 104 CCXE OD_7T9oLXA-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 13T07:08:07Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 28 CCXE OD_7T9oLXB-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 13T07:08:07Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 39 CCXE OD_7T9pLy5-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 13T07:12:07Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 39 CCXE OD_7T9pMUU-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 13T07:12:09Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 39 CCXE OD_7T9qNBV-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 13T07:16:10Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 39 CCXE OD_7T9rNsa-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 13T07:20:11Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 135 CCXE OD_7T9rNsb-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 13T07:20:11Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 65 CCXE OD_7T9sOpm-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 13T07:24:13Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 8 CCXE OD_7T9sOpm-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 13T07:24:13Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 39 CCXE OD_7T9uPhn-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 13T07:32:13Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 740 XPAR OD_7TA3S3w-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 13T08:08:07Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 26 XPAR OD_7TA3S3w-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 13T08:08:07Z Exclusive 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-06- FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 629 CCXE OD_7TA6W7w-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth Networks Cheuvreux SA 13T08:20:18Z ©Copyright Exclusive Networks SA | 20, Quai du Point du Jour, Arcs de Seine, 92100, Boulogne-Billancourt, France This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Exclusive Networks SA published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 15:16:03 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS S.A. 11:17a Exclusive S A : Inside Information / Other news releases PU 06/08 Exclusive S A : Shareholders' General Meeting Of 8 June 2023 PU 06/08 Exclusive Networks Provides Revenue Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2023 CI 06/08 Transcript : Exclusive Networks SA - Shareholder/Analyst Call CI 05/31 EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS S.A. : Monthly statement on voting rights CO 05/04 Global markets live: Adecco, Qualcomm, Shell, Vodafone, Unilever... 05/04 Transcript : Exclusive Networks SA, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023 CI 05/04 Exclusive S A : View Q1 analyst presentation PU 05/04 Exclusive Networks Sa Announces the Sales Guidance for 2023 CI 05/04 EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS S.A. : 1st quarter turnover CO