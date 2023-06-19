Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Exclusive Networks S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXN   FR0014005DA7

EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS S.A.

(EXN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:23 2023-06-19 am EDT
19.80 EUR    0.00%
11:17aExclusive S A : Inside Information / Other news releases
PU
06/08Exclusive S A : Shareholders' General Meeting Of 8 June 2023
PU
06/08Exclusive Networks Provides Revenue Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2023
CI
Summary 
Summary

Exclusive S A : Inside Information / Other news releases

06/19/2023 | 11:17am EDT
1

Exclusive Networks

Statement of transactions in own shares from June 12 to June 16 2023

Daily

Identity code

Total daily

Weighted

Name of the Issuer

Identity Code of the

Date of the

of the

volume (in

average

Market

Issuer

transaction

financial

number of

purchase

instrument

shares)

price of the

shares

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-06-12

FR0014005DA7

3455

19.915068

CCXE

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-06-12

FR0014005DA7

7551

19.934835

XPAR

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-06-13

FR0014005DA7

4750

19.823263

CCXE

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-06-13

FR0014005DA7

9897

19.818149

XPAR

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-06-14

FR0014005DA7

5140

19.640167

CCXE

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-06-14

FR0014005DA7

7477

19.676357

XPAR

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-06-15

FR0014005DA7

4496

19.663074

CCXE

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-06-15

FR0014005DA7

9577

19.654259

XPAR

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-06-16

FR0014005DA7

5163

19.796177

CCXE

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-06-16

FR0014005DA7

9411

19.773136

XPAR

TOTAL

66917

19.765268

2

Name of

Identity Code of the

Identity

Market

Reference

Name of the

Identity code of the

Day/time of the

code of the

Price (per

Quantity

the

Issuer (Legal Entity

Currency

(MIC

number of the

Purpose of the buyback

broker

broker

transaction

financial

unit)

bought

issuer

Identifier)

Code)

transaction

instrument

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

20.000000

EUR

127

CCXE

OD_7T3wtQt-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T07:04:26Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

46

CCXE

OD_7T3xtrp-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T07:08:26Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.980000

EUR

83

XPAR

OD_7T4BGhE-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T08:01:32Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.980000

EUR

202

XPAR

OD_7T4BGhE-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T08:01:32Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.980000

EUR

140

XPAR

OD_7T4BGhF-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T08:01:32Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.980000

EUR

600

XPAR

OD_7T4BGhG-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T08:01:32Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

20.000000

EUR

371

XPAR

OD_7T4CHOI-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T08:05:33Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

20.000000

EUR

1018

XPAR

OD_7T4CHOJ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T08:05:33Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.940000

EUR

22

CCXE

OD_7T4D2X4-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T08:08:34Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.940000

EUR

149

CCXE

OD_7T4DKWu-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T08:09:43Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.940000

EUR

180

CCXE

OD_7T4DZbB-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T08:10:41Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.940000

EUR

12

CCXE

OD_7T4DZbB-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T08:10:41Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.940000

EUR

8

CCXE

OD_7T4DZbC-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T08:10:41Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.940000

EUR

694

CCXE

OD_7T4DZbW-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T08:10:41Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.940000

EUR

78

XPAR

OD_7T4DZbf-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T08:10:41Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.940000

EUR

19

XPAR

OD_7T4DZbl-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T08:10:41Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.940000

EUR

391

XPAR

OD_7T4ruIO-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T10:50:54Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.960000

EUR

1462

XPAR

OD_7T4ruYY-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T10:50:55Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.940000

EUR

39

XPAR

OD_7T4sbWh-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T10:53:40Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.940000

EUR

242

XPAR

OD_7T4sbWw-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T10:53:40Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.940000

EUR

49

XPAR

OD_7T4sbWx-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T10:53:40Z

3

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.940000

EUR

58

XPAR

OD_7T4sbWx-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T10:53:40Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.940000

EUR

21

XPAR

OD_7T4sbWy-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T10:53:40Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.940000

EUR

174

XPAR

OD_7T4suJw-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T10:54:52Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

227

XPAR

OD_7T4vlUz-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T11:06:13Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

15

CCXE

OD_7T4vldC-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T11:06:14Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

48

XPAR

OD_7T4vldC-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T11:06:14Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

17

XPAR

OD_7T4vldD-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T11:06:14Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

1

XPAR

OD_7T4vldE-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T11:06:14Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

16

XPAR

OD_7T4vldE-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T11:06:14Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

103

CCXE

OD_7T4vluG-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T11:06:15Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

18

CCXE

OD_7T4wxc6-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T11:10:58Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

990

CCXE

OD_7T4wxc7-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T11:10:58Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

74

CCXE

OD_7T4wxc8-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T11:10:58Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

45

XPAR

OD_7T4wxcL-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T11:10:58Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

63

XPAR

OD_7T4wxcM-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T11:10:58Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

101

CCXE

OD_7T4x8Fx-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T11:11:39Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

80

XPAR

OD_7T520Cp-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T11:31:00Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

55

XPAR

OD_7T5414m-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T11:39:00Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

26

XPAR

OD_7T5414n-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T11:39:00Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

78

XPAR

OD_7T562Cu-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T11:47:01Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

80

XPAR

OD_7T583La-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T11:55:02Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

81

XPAR

OD_7T5A4Cs-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T12:03:02Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

37

XPAR

OD_7T5C550-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T12:11:02Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

6

CCXE

OD_7T5EkWh-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T12:21:38Z

4

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

97

CCXE

OD_7T5EkWi-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T12:21:38Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

46

CCXE

OD_7T5FlDl-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T12:25:39Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

46

CCXE

OD_7T5Glep-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T12:29:39Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

46

CCXE

OD_7T5HmLn-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T12:33:40Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

46

CCXE

OD_7T5In31-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T12:37:41Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

46

CCXE

OD_7T5Jnjx-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T12:41:42Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.860000

EUR

35

CCXE

OD_7T5V8XU-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T13:26:43Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.860000

EUR

5

XPAR

OD_7T5V8XC-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T13:26:43Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.860000

EUR

48

XPAR

OD_7T5V8XF-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T13:26:43Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.860000

EUR

11

XPAR

OD_7T5V8XG-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T13:26:43Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.860000

EUR

183

XPAR

OD_7T5V8XJ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T13:26:43Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.860000

EUR

17

XPAR

OD_7T5V8XK-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T13:26:43Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.860000

EUR

66

CCXE

OD_7T5V8dt-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T13:26:44Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.860000

EUR

349

CCXE

OD_7T5V8du-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T13:26:44Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.860000

EUR

116

XPAR

OD_7T5V8e0-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T13:26:44Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.860000

EUR

12

XPAR

OD_7T5V8e4-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T13:26:44Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.860000

EUR

11

XPAR

OD_7T5V8e4-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T13:26:44Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.860000

EUR

234

XPAR

OD_7T5V9wa-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T13:26:49Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.860000

EUR

147

XPAR

OD_7T5V9wb-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T13:26:49Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.860000

EUR

36

XPAR

OD_7T5V9wb-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T13:26:49Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.860000

EUR

215

XPAR

OD_7T5V9wp-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T13:26:49Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.840000

EUR

76

CCXE

OD_7T5VCYp-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T13:26:59Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.820000

EUR

184

XPAR

OD_7T5VWDw-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T13:28:14Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

52

CCXE

OD_7T5VsQr-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T13:29:40Z

5

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

251

XPAR

OD_7T5VsR7-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T13:29:40Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

6

XPAR

OD_7T5XtJc-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T13:37:40Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

82

XPAR

OD_7T5XtJd-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T13:37:40Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

10

XPAR

OD_7T5XtJd-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T13:37:40Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.860000

EUR

181

XPAR

OD_7T5cTOQ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T13:55:52Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.820000

EUR

5

CCXE

OD_7T5uyZ3-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T15:09:22Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.800000

EUR

1

XPAR

OD_7T61Xoa-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

12T15:35:27Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

75

XPAR

OD_7T9nL6P-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

13T07:04:07Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

140

XPAR

OD_7T9nL6Q-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

13T07:04:07Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

34

XPAR

OD_7T9nL6R-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

13T07:04:07Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

20.000000

EUR

121

CCXE

OD_7T9nL6S-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

13T07:04:07Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

104

CCXE

OD_7T9oLXA-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

13T07:08:07Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

28

CCXE

OD_7T9oLXB-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

13T07:08:07Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

39

CCXE

OD_7T9pLy5-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

13T07:12:07Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

39

CCXE

OD_7T9pMUU-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

13T07:12:09Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

39

CCXE

OD_7T9qNBV-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

13T07:16:10Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

39

CCXE

OD_7T9rNsa-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

13T07:20:11Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

135

CCXE

OD_7T9rNsb-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

13T07:20:11Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

65

CCXE

OD_7T9sOpm-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

13T07:24:13Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

8

CCXE

OD_7T9sOpm-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

13T07:24:13Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

39

CCXE

OD_7T9uPhn-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

13T07:32:13Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

740

XPAR

OD_7TA3S3w-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

13T08:08:07Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.920000

EUR

26

XPAR

OD_7TA3S3w-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

13T08:08:07Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19.900000

EUR

629

CCXE

OD_7TA6W7w-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

13T08:20:18Z

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

