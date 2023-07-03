1

Exclusive Networks

Statement of transactions in own shares from June 26 to June 30, 2023

Daily

Identity code

Total daily

Weighted

Name of the Issuer

Identity Code of the

Date of the

of the

volume (in

average

Market

Issuer

transaction

financial

number of

purchase

instrument

shares)

price of the

shares

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-06-26

FR0014005DA7

2855

19,247944

CCXE

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-06-26

FR0014005DA7

8813

19,236183

XPAR

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-06-27

FR0014005DA7

2299

19,440705

CCXE

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-06-27

FR0014005DA7

9390

19,432650

XPAR

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-06-28

FR0014005DA7

3015

19,551118

CCXE

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-06-28

FR0014005DA7

9249

19,554542

XPAR

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-06-29

FR0014005DA7

3114

19,838311

CCXE

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-06-29

FR0014005DA7

9521

19,846067

XPAR

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-06-30

FR0014005DA7

3180

19,685371

CCXE

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-06-30

FR0014005DA7

9874

19,697288

XPAR

TOTAL

61310

19,560856

Name of

Identity Code of the

Identity

Market

Reference

Name of the

Identity code of the

Day/time of the

code of the

Price (per

Quantity

the

Issuer (Legal Entity

Currency

(MIC

number of the

Purpose of the buyback

broker

broker

transaction

financial

unit)

bought

issuer

Identifier)

Code)

transaction

instrument

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,140000

EUR

88

XPAR

OD_7UNoFXx-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T07:04:25Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

44

CCXE

OD_7UNoFnj-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T07:04:26Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,200000

EUR

47

CCXE

OD_7UNpGUp-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T07:08:27Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,080000

EUR

324

XPAR

OD_7UNplsB-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T07:10:28Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,100000

EUR

11

CCXE

OD_7UNplra-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T07:10:28Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,100000

EUR

150

CCXE

OD_7UNplrZ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T07:10:28Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,100000

EUR

145

XPAR

OD_7UNplrd-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T07:10:28Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,100000

EUR

218

XPAR

OD_7UNplrd-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T07:10:28Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,080000

EUR

52

CCXE

OD_7UNrInb-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T07:16:33Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,080000

EUR

43

XPAR

OD_7UNrn6m-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T07:18:29Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,080000

EUR

60

XPAR

OD_7UNrn6n-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T07:18:29Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,080000

EUR

99

XPAR

OD_7UNtoFC-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T07:26:30Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,080000

EUR

146

XPAR

OD_7UNtoFD-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T07:26:30Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,120000

EUR

54

XPAR

OD_7UNvptB-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T07:34:33Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,120000

EUR

145

XPAR

OD_7UNvptC-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T07:34:33Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,080000

EUR

199

CCXE

OD_7UNxEYC-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T07:40:07Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,080000

EUR

145

XPAR

OD_7UNxEYL-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T07:40:07Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,080000

EUR

217

XPAR

OD_7UNxEYL-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T07:40:07Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,040000

EUR

56

CCXE

OD_7UNxVQV-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T07:41:11Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,020000

EUR

24

XPAR

OD_7UO1Xwr-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T07:57:14Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,020000

EUR

122

XPAR

OD_7UO1Xws-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T07:57:14Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,020000

EUR

54

XPAR

OD_7UO3ZLK-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T08:05:16Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,000000

EUR

179

XPAR

OD_7UO5pCC-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T08:14:14Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,040000

EUR

61

XPAR

OD_7UO6bAA-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T08:17:18Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,040000

EUR

67

XPAR

OD_7UO6bAB-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T08:17:18Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,040000

EUR

7

XPAR

OD_7UO6bAC-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T08:17:18Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,000000

EUR

72

CCXE

OD_7UO7EGO-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T08:19:49Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,020000

EUR

116

XPAR

OD_7UO8cYM-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T08:25:20Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,020000

EUR

28

XPAR

OD_7UO8cYN-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T08:25:20Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,020000

EUR

44

XPAR

OD_7UOAdwi-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T08:33:22Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,020000

EUR

28

XPAR

OD_7UOAdwj-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T08:33:22Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,020000

EUR

52

XPAR

OD_7UOAdwj-03

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T08:33:22Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,060000

EUR

45

XPAR

OD_7UODfVa-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T08:45:23Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,060000

EUR

8

CCXE

OD_7UOEZBA-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T08:48:57Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,040000

EUR

9

XPAR

OD_7UOEZCV-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T08:48:58Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,080000

EUR

47

CCXE

OD_7UOHb03-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T09:00:59Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,060000

EUR

176

CCXE

OD_7UOJbEd-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T09:08:57Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,060000

EUR

75

XPAR

OD_7UOJcr2-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T09:09:03Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,060000

EUR

69

CCXE

OD_7UOJerh-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T09:09:11Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,120000

EUR

121

XPAR

OD_7UOJsEg-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T09:10:02Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,140000

EUR

9

XPAR

OD_7UOLQWd-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T09:16:12Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,180000

EUR

47

CCXE

OD_7UOLdGA-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T09:17:01Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,180000

EUR

32

CCXE

OD_7UOLdGB-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T09:17:01Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,180000

EUR

34

XPAR

OD_7UONlQA-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T09:25:29Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,180000

EUR

45

XPAR

OD_7UONlQA-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T09:25:29Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,180000

EUR

287

XPAR

OD_7UONlQB-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T09:25:29Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,180000

EUR

67

XPAR

OD_7UONlg8-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T09:25:30Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,180000

EUR

44

XPAR

OD_7UONlg9-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T09:25:30Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,180000

EUR

4

CCXE

OD_7UOOfLT-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T09:29:04Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,180000

EUR

27

CCXE

OD_7UOOfLU-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T09:29:04Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,180000

EUR

4

CCXE

OD_7UOOfLU-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T09:29:04Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,180000

EUR

6

CCXE

OD_7UORguV-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T09:41:05Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,180000

EUR

79

CCXE

OD_7UOShri-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T09:45:07Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,140000

EUR

64

CCXE

OD_7UObUpi-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T10:20:02Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,140000

EUR

62

CCXE

OD_7UObUpR-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T10:20:02Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,140000

EUR

25

CCXE

OD_7UObUpR-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T10:20:02Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,140000

EUR

98

XPAR

OD_7UObUpx-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T10:20:02Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,140000

EUR

556

XPAR

OD_7UObUpy-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T10:20:02Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,140000

EUR

51

XPAR

OD_7UObUpz-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T10:20:02Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,140000

EUR

92

XPAR

OD_7UOeWhX-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T10:32:04Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,140000

EUR

11

XPAR

OD_7UOgXpm-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T10:40:05Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,140000

EUR

24

XPAR

OD_7UOgXpn-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T10:40:05Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,140000

EUR

4

CCXE

OD_7UOjp05-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T10:53:06Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,140000

EUR

29

CCXE

OD_7UOjp0C-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T10:53:06Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,160000

EUR

47

XPAR

OD_7UOmbkD-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T11:04:10Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,160000

EUR

130

XPAR

OD_7UOmbkE-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T11:04:10Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,160000

EUR

21

XPAR

OD_7UOmbkF-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T11:04:10Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,160000

EUR

28

XPAR

OD_7UOmbkF-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T11:04:10Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,160000

EUR

44

XPAR

OD_7UOmbkG-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T11:04:10Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,160000

EUR

12

CCXE

OD_7UOmqpD-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T11:05:08Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,160000

EUR

10

CCXE

OD_7UOmqpE-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T11:05:08Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,160000

EUR

3

CCXE

OD_7UOmqpF-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T11:05:08Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,160000

EUR

6

CCXE

OD_7UOmrLS-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T11:05:10Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,160000

EUR

10

CCXE

OD_7UOmrLT-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T11:05:10Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,160000

EUR

3

CCXE

OD_7UOmrLU-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T11:05:10Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,180000

EUR

4

CCXE

OD_7UOsujf-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T11:29:13Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,180000

EUR

7

CCXE

OD_7UOsv03-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T11:29:14Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,180000

EUR

8

CCXE

OD_7UOsvG6-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T11:29:15Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,180000

EUR

10

CCXE

OD_7UOvxLP-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T11:41:18Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,180000

EUR

7

CCXE

OD_7UOvxLQ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T11:41:18Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,200000

EUR

7

CCXE

OD_7UOyzAQ-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T11:53:20Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,180000

EUR

7

CCXE

OD_7UP00Nl-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T11:57:23Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,180000

EUR

10

CCXE

OD_7UP43QF-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T12:13:28Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,180000

EUR

6

CCXE

OD_7UP43QG-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T12:13:28Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,180000

EUR

8

CCXE

OD_7UP43QG-02

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T12:13:28Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,200000

EUR

31

CCXE

OD_7UP64YK-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T12:21:29Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,200000

EUR

11

CCXE

OD_7UP64YL-01

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T12:21:29Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,200000

EUR

767

XPAR

OD_7UP6n2i-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T12:24:20Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,240000

EUR

33

CCXE

OD_7UP75FV-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T12:25:30Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,280000

EUR

156

XPAR

OD_7UP7yNM-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T12:29:02Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,340000

EUR

14

CCXE

OD_7UPA7b6-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T12:37:34Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,320000

EUR

14

XPAR

OD_7UPBkZN-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T12:44:03Z

Exclusive

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-06-

FR0014005DA7

19,340000

EUR

35

CCXE

OD_7UPBkYr-00

Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit

shares in the context of external growth

Networks

Cheuvreux SA

26T12:44:03Z

