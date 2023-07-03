1
Exclusive Networks
Statement of transactions in own shares from June 26 to June 30, 2023
Daily
Identity code
Total daily
Weighted
Name of the Issuer
Identity Code of the
Date of the
of the
volume (in
average
Market
Issuer
transaction
financial
number of
purchase
instrument
shares)
price of the
shares
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-06-26
FR0014005DA7
2855
19,247944
CCXE
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-06-26
FR0014005DA7
8813
19,236183
XPAR
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-06-27
FR0014005DA7
2299
19,440705
CCXE
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-06-27
FR0014005DA7
9390
19,432650
XPAR
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-06-28
FR0014005DA7
3015
19,551118
CCXE
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-06-28
FR0014005DA7
9249
19,554542
XPAR
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-06-29
FR0014005DA7
3114
19,838311
CCXE
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-06-29
FR0014005DA7
9521
19,846067
XPAR
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-06-30
FR0014005DA7
3180
19,685371
CCXE
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-06-30
FR0014005DA7
9874
19,697288
XPAR
TOTAL
61310
19,560856
©Copyright Exclusive Networks SA | 20, Quai du Point du Jour, Arcs de Seine, 92100, Boulogne-Billancourt, France
2
Name of
Identity Code of the
Identity
Market
Reference
Name of the
Identity code of the
Day/time of the
code of the
Price (per
Quantity
the
Issuer (Legal Entity
Currency
(MIC
number of the
Purpose of the buyback
broker
broker
transaction
financial
unit)
bought
issuer
Identifier)
Code)
transaction
instrument
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,140000
EUR
88
XPAR
OD_7UNoFXx-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T07:04:25Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,480000
EUR
44
CCXE
OD_7UNoFnj-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T07:04:26Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,200000
EUR
47
CCXE
OD_7UNpGUp-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T07:08:27Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,080000
EUR
324
XPAR
OD_7UNplsB-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T07:10:28Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,100000
EUR
11
CCXE
OD_7UNplra-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T07:10:28Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,100000
EUR
150
CCXE
OD_7UNplrZ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T07:10:28Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,100000
EUR
145
XPAR
OD_7UNplrd-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T07:10:28Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,100000
EUR
218
XPAR
OD_7UNplrd-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T07:10:28Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,080000
EUR
52
CCXE
OD_7UNrInb-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T07:16:33Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,080000
EUR
43
XPAR
OD_7UNrn6m-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T07:18:29Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,080000
EUR
60
XPAR
OD_7UNrn6n-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T07:18:29Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,080000
EUR
99
XPAR
OD_7UNtoFC-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T07:26:30Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,080000
EUR
146
XPAR
OD_7UNtoFD-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T07:26:30Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,120000
EUR
54
XPAR
OD_7UNvptB-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T07:34:33Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,120000
EUR
145
XPAR
OD_7UNvptC-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T07:34:33Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,080000
EUR
199
CCXE
OD_7UNxEYC-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T07:40:07Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,080000
EUR
145
XPAR
OD_7UNxEYL-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T07:40:07Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,080000
EUR
217
XPAR
OD_7UNxEYL-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T07:40:07Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,040000
EUR
56
CCXE
OD_7UNxVQV-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T07:41:11Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,020000
EUR
24
XPAR
OD_7UO1Xwr-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T07:57:14Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,020000
EUR
122
XPAR
OD_7UO1Xws-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T07:57:14Z
©Copyright Exclusive Networks SA | 20, Quai du Point du Jour, Arcs de Seine, 92100, Boulogne-Billancourt, France
3
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,020000
EUR
54
XPAR
OD_7UO3ZLK-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T08:05:16Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,000000
EUR
179
XPAR
OD_7UO5pCC-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T08:14:14Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,040000
EUR
61
XPAR
OD_7UO6bAA-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T08:17:18Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,040000
EUR
67
XPAR
OD_7UO6bAB-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T08:17:18Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,040000
EUR
7
XPAR
OD_7UO6bAC-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T08:17:18Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,000000
EUR
72
CCXE
OD_7UO7EGO-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T08:19:49Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,020000
EUR
116
XPAR
OD_7UO8cYM-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T08:25:20Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,020000
EUR
28
XPAR
OD_7UO8cYN-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T08:25:20Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,020000
EUR
44
XPAR
OD_7UOAdwi-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T08:33:22Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,020000
EUR
28
XPAR
OD_7UOAdwj-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T08:33:22Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,020000
EUR
52
XPAR
OD_7UOAdwj-03
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T08:33:22Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,060000
EUR
45
XPAR
OD_7UODfVa-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T08:45:23Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,060000
EUR
8
CCXE
OD_7UOEZBA-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T08:48:57Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,040000
EUR
9
XPAR
OD_7UOEZCV-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T08:48:58Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,080000
EUR
47
CCXE
OD_7UOHb03-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T09:00:59Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,060000
EUR
176
CCXE
OD_7UOJbEd-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T09:08:57Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,060000
EUR
75
XPAR
OD_7UOJcr2-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T09:09:03Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,060000
EUR
69
CCXE
OD_7UOJerh-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T09:09:11Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,120000
EUR
121
XPAR
OD_7UOJsEg-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T09:10:02Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,140000
EUR
9
XPAR
OD_7UOLQWd-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T09:16:12Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,180000
EUR
47
CCXE
OD_7UOLdGA-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T09:17:01Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,180000
EUR
32
CCXE
OD_7UOLdGB-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T09:17:01Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,180000
EUR
34
XPAR
OD_7UONlQA-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T09:25:29Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,180000
EUR
45
XPAR
OD_7UONlQA-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T09:25:29Z
©Copyright Exclusive Networks SA | 20, Quai du Point du Jour, Arcs de Seine, 92100, Boulogne-Billancourt, France
4
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,180000
EUR
287
XPAR
OD_7UONlQB-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T09:25:29Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,180000
EUR
67
XPAR
OD_7UONlg8-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T09:25:30Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,180000
EUR
44
XPAR
OD_7UONlg9-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T09:25:30Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,180000
EUR
4
CCXE
OD_7UOOfLT-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T09:29:04Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,180000
EUR
27
CCXE
OD_7UOOfLU-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T09:29:04Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,180000
EUR
4
CCXE
OD_7UOOfLU-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T09:29:04Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,180000
EUR
6
CCXE
OD_7UORguV-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T09:41:05Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,180000
EUR
79
CCXE
OD_7UOShri-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T09:45:07Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,140000
EUR
64
CCXE
OD_7UObUpi-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T10:20:02Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,140000
EUR
62
CCXE
OD_7UObUpR-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T10:20:02Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,140000
EUR
25
CCXE
OD_7UObUpR-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T10:20:02Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,140000
EUR
98
XPAR
OD_7UObUpx-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T10:20:02Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,140000
EUR
556
XPAR
OD_7UObUpy-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T10:20:02Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,140000
EUR
51
XPAR
OD_7UObUpz-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T10:20:02Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,140000
EUR
92
XPAR
OD_7UOeWhX-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T10:32:04Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,140000
EUR
11
XPAR
OD_7UOgXpm-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T10:40:05Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,140000
EUR
24
XPAR
OD_7UOgXpn-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T10:40:05Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,140000
EUR
4
CCXE
OD_7UOjp05-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T10:53:06Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,140000
EUR
29
CCXE
OD_7UOjp0C-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T10:53:06Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,160000
EUR
47
XPAR
OD_7UOmbkD-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T11:04:10Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,160000
EUR
130
XPAR
OD_7UOmbkE-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T11:04:10Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,160000
EUR
21
XPAR
OD_7UOmbkF-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T11:04:10Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,160000
EUR
28
XPAR
OD_7UOmbkF-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T11:04:10Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,160000
EUR
44
XPAR
OD_7UOmbkG-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T11:04:10Z
©Copyright Exclusive Networks SA | 20, Quai du Point du Jour, Arcs de Seine, 92100, Boulogne-Billancourt, France
5
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,160000
EUR
12
CCXE
OD_7UOmqpD-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T11:05:08Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,160000
EUR
10
CCXE
OD_7UOmqpE-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T11:05:08Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,160000
EUR
3
CCXE
OD_7UOmqpF-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T11:05:08Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,160000
EUR
6
CCXE
OD_7UOmrLS-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T11:05:10Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,160000
EUR
10
CCXE
OD_7UOmrLT-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T11:05:10Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,160000
EUR
3
CCXE
OD_7UOmrLU-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T11:05:10Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,180000
EUR
4
CCXE
OD_7UOsujf-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T11:29:13Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,180000
EUR
7
CCXE
OD_7UOsv03-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T11:29:14Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,180000
EUR
8
CCXE
OD_7UOsvG6-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T11:29:15Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,180000
EUR
10
CCXE
OD_7UOvxLP-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T11:41:18Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,180000
EUR
7
CCXE
OD_7UOvxLQ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T11:41:18Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,200000
EUR
7
CCXE
OD_7UOyzAQ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T11:53:20Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,180000
EUR
7
CCXE
OD_7UP00Nl-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T11:57:23Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,180000
EUR
10
CCXE
OD_7UP43QF-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T12:13:28Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,180000
EUR
6
CCXE
OD_7UP43QG-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T12:13:28Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,180000
EUR
8
CCXE
OD_7UP43QG-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T12:13:28Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,200000
EUR
31
CCXE
OD_7UP64YK-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T12:21:29Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,200000
EUR
11
CCXE
OD_7UP64YL-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T12:21:29Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,200000
EUR
767
XPAR
OD_7UP6n2i-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T12:24:20Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,240000
EUR
33
CCXE
OD_7UP75FV-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T12:25:30Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,280000
EUR
156
XPAR
OD_7UP7yNM-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T12:29:02Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,340000
EUR
14
CCXE
OD_7UPA7b6-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T12:37:34Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,320000
EUR
14
XPAR
OD_7UPBkZN-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T12:44:03Z
Exclusive
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-
FR0014005DA7
19,340000
EUR
35
CCXE
OD_7UPBkYr-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit
shares in the context of external growth
Networks
Cheuvreux SA
26T12:44:03Z
©Copyright Exclusive Networks SA | 20, Quai du Point du Jour, Arcs de Seine, 92100, Boulogne-Billancourt, France
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Exclusive Networks SA published this content on 03 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2023 11:17:05 UTC.