Boulogne-Billancourt, France - 3 October 2023 - Exclusive Networks, a globally trusted cybersecurity specialist for digital infrastructure, announces the appointment of Andrew Assad as Senior Vice President APAC.

Andrew joins Exclusive Networks' Executive Committee, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Jesper Trolle.

Andrew has tremendous experience in driving innovation and adding value across channels. Over the past 18 years he has successfully held a number of increasingly senior positions at Arrows ECS, culminating in his role as Managing Director for ANZ.

Andrew is an inspirational leader with a strong track record in delivering outstanding commercial results and in managing high-performance teams. He will assume leadership of a region that is positioned to become one of the key growth drivers for Exclusive Networks and inherits a well-structured organisation with a strong services culture.

This announcement comes as Brad Gray, currently SVP APAC, has decided to pursue new opportunities outside Exclusive Networks.

Commenting on the announcement, Jesper Trolle, CEO of Exclusive Networks said:

"I'm thrilled to have Andrew joining Exclusive networks' Executive Committee and I'm confident that, with his leadership, our business in APAC will continue to thrive as we pursue our mission to be the go-to specialist in 'trusted digital infrastructure'. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Brad, who has been instrumental in structuring our presence and developing a strong service culture, in the region."

Andrew added:

"I am delighted to be joining the Exclusive Networks' Executive Committee and thrilled at the opportunity to lead the business in APAC. I jumped at the chance to once again work with Jesper Trolle and I'm excited to meet and collaborate with our team, our vendors and partners as we plan for a future focused on growth and innovation."