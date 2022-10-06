Advanced search
    EXN   FR0014005DA7

EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS S.A.

(EXN)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:00 2022-10-06 am EDT
16.02 EUR   +0.13%
Exclusive S A : Networks & ThriveDX Partner to Address the Global Cybersecurity Talent Shortage
PU
09/28Certain Ordinary Shares of Exclusive Networks SA are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 28-SEP-2022.
CI
09/14Transcript : Exclusive Networks SA, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Sep 14, 2022
CI
Exclusive S A : Networks & ThriveDX Partner to Address the Global Cybersecurity Talent Shortage

10/06/2022 | 02:42am EDT
BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT - OCTOBER 6TH, 2022, at 09:00 A.M. CET - Exclusive Networks, a globally trusted cybersecurity specialist for digital infrastructure and ThriveDX, the world's premier cybersecurity and digital skills provider, today announced the expansion of their partnership to deliver end-to-end cybersecurity training and talent solutions to its global network of more than 25,000 partners. The collaboration builds on Exclusive Networks' participation as a founding partner in the ThriveDX Cyber Talent Hub (CTH), which was announced in July and unites forward-thinking employers and educators to build a sustainable and scalable platform to attract, retain, foster, and continuously develop cyber talent.

According to a 2022 Fortinet Cybersecurity Skills Gap study, 60% of organizations struggle to recruit cybersecurity talent, 52% have trouble retaining qualified employees and 67% agree that this talent shortage creates additional risk for their organizations. What's more, a 2022 ThriveDX Global Cybersecurity Awareness Training Study of 1,900+ CISOs, security leaders and IT professionals found that 65% of those surveyed felt cybersecurity awareness programs need to expand and 87% agreed that combating reducing risk required a combination of informed employees and technology.

"As global threats continue to rise, it is more important than ever for us to invest in the talented individuals who can help us combat these new risks. Exclusive Networks is proud to be a champion for enabling the next generation of cyber talent, working alongside leading innovators like ThriveDX to help improve the capabilities of our team, our partners, and the cybersecurity ecosystem at large," said Jesper Trolle, CEO of Exclusive Networks.

"Cybersecurity training and education is more important than ever in our age of digital risk," said Dan Vigdor, co-founder, co-CEO and Executive Chairman of ThriveDX. "Alongside great global leaders like Exclusive Networks, we aim to build and share the unique solutions and ecosystems that can transform and grow diverse groups of global learners to build the world's digital and cyber workforce."

With this new expanded collaboration, Exclusive Networks and ThriveDX will work together to advance the state of the human factor in cybersecurity and make progress against the cybersecurity talent and skills shortage. Exclusive Networks will offer ThriveDX's end-to-end skills and talent solutions to its reseller community through its innovative, on-demand consumption platform X-OD, to help improve the cybersecurity posture of more than 100,000 end customers around the world. The two companies will also continue to work closely together on the design and rollout of the Cyber Talent Hub.

"Cybersecurity risk is a problem that affects every organization on the planet. In the last year 80% of organizations experienced one or more breaches last year, with nearly half of those events costing more than a million dollars to remediate. Exclusive Networks is delighted to deepen our partnership with leading innovators like ThriveDX, who are presenting concrete solutions to this technology and human challenge. Together we aim to deliver a unique offering to our specialist cybersecurity ecosystem of over 25,500 partners and market-leading vendors, helping to close the cybersecurity skills and talent gap and combat these rising risks," said Denis Ferrand-Ajchenbaum, SVP, Global Business Development & Ecosystems at Exclusive Networks.

"Organizations like Exclusive Networks are thought leaders when it comes to essential issues like closing the cyber talent and skills gap, and implementing human factor security at scale. ThriveDX is proud to partner with Exclusive Networks to advance reskilling the workforce and upskilling the industry in cybersecurity, and exponentially spread the impact of our solutions with our proven, people-focused approach," said Roy Zur, CEO of ThriveDX Enterprise.

ThriveDX solutions will be immediately available on the Exclusive Networks platform. For more information and to learn more about the services offered by both ThriveDX and Exclusive Networks visit: https://www.exclusive-networks.com/introducing-thrivedx/

CONTACTS

EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS

Investors & Analysts
Hacene Boumendjel
Head of Investor Relations
ir@exclusive-networks.com

Media

FTI Consulting
Charlotte Stephen / Tom Blundell
+33 (0)1 47 03 68 19
exclusivenetworks@fticonsulting.com

ThriveDX
Cayley Wetzig, Head of Marketing Communications
press@thrivedx.com

About Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks is a global trusted cybersecurity specialist for digital infrastructure helping to drive the transition to a totally trusted digital future for all people and organisations.

Our distinctive approach to cybersecurity gives partners more opportunity and more customer relevance. Our specialism is their strength - equipping them to capitalise on rapidly evolving technologies and transformative business models.

The Exclusive Networks story is a global one with a services-first ideology at its core, harnessing innovation, and disruption to deliver partner value. With offices in 46 countries and the ability to service customers in over 170 countries across five continents, Exclusive Networks has a unique 'local sale, global scale' model, combining the extreme focus and value of local independents with the scale and service delivery of a single worldwide cybersecurity powerhouse.

Exclusive Networks is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: EXN). For more information visit www.exclusive-networks.com.

About ThriveDX

ThriveDX is the #1 global leader in cybersecurity education, and an expert in providing cybersecurity training to upskill and reskill lifelong learners. Our teams are made up of military trained cyber experts, industry veterans and seasoned educators united to close the worldwide skills and talent gap in cybersecurity. Operating in two main divisions - education and enterprise - ThriveDX's award-winning solutions exist to bridge the skills gap and impact the talent shortage in the cybersecurity and overall tech industry.

ThriveDX partners with top-tier academic institutions, enterprises, and government branches globally to offer advanced, professional development programs in cybersecurity and digital technology. The Enterprise branch (formulated by companies formerly known as Cybint Solutions, Kontra Application Security, Lucy Security, ThriveDX Labs, and HackerU Pro), is a suite of products and services that cater to non-technical employees, developers, IT professionals and anyone in between. For more information, visit https://thrivedx.com/

Disclaimer

Exclusive Networks SA published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 06:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
