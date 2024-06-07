Boulogne-Billancourt, June 6, 2024: The Combined Annual General Meeting of Exclusive Networks SA was held on 6 June, 2024, under the chairmanship of Mrs Barbara Thoralfsson, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, at the Company's registered office, 20, Quai du Point du Jour, Boulogne-Billancourt, France and was broadcasted live, both in French and in English. The General Shareholders' Meeting gathered a large quorum of 91,80 %.

All resolutions submitted to the vote were adopted by the shareholders, including:

the approval of the annual and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2023;

the allocation of the result of the 2023 annual financial statements;

the approval of a related-party agreement on May 24, 2023, with the company HTIVB in connection with the acquisi-tion by the Company of 526,315 of its own shares at a unit price of 19 euros and representing 0.6% of the shares comprising the Company's share capital;

the appointment of KPMG as Statutory Auditors for a term of six years;

the appointment of KPMG and Mazars as auditors in charge of certifying sustainability-related information;

the compensation policy for all corporate officers for 2023 (i.e., the Chief Executive Officer, the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors and the Directors) as described in the corporate governance report, the information referred to in I of

Article L. 22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code included in the corporate governance report, and the fixed, variable and exceptional components making up the total remuneration and benefits of all kinds allocated or paid in respect of the 2023 financial year to the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer;

the renewal of the delegation granted to the Board of Directors, on the one hand, to trade in the Company's shares as part of a share buyback program;

the renewal of the delegation granted to the Board of Directors to grant free shares to employees and/or corporate officers of the Company and/or its affiliated companies.

The voting results and the Annual General Meeting webcast will be available on the Company's website https://ir.exclusive-networks.com/agm/2024-annual-general-meeting/ in the coming days.

Investors & Analysts

Hacene Boumendjel

Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media

FTI Consulting

Julien Durovray/Layla Satchu

+33 (0)1 40 08 12 62

[email protected]

Exclusive Networks (EXN) is a global cybersecurity specialist that provides partners and end-customers with a wide range of services and product portfolios via proven routes to market. With offices in over 45 countries and the ability to serve customers in over 170 countries, we combine a local perspective with the scale and delivery of a single global organisation.

Our best-in-class vendor portfolio is carefully curated with all leading industry players. Our services range from managed security to specialist technical accreditation and training and capitalize on rapidly evolving technologies and changing business models. For more information visit: www.exclusive-networks.com.