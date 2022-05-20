Air France-KLM in talks with Apollo on 500 million euro cash injection

"The proceeds of the transaction would enable Air France-KLM and Air France to partially redeem the French state perpetual bonds," the airline said, adding that the deal would not cause any operational or workforce-related changes.

The airline's current market capitalisation stands at 2.73 billion euros.

An Air France-KLM spokesperson said the deal with Apollo Global Management would not result in the buyout firm taking an equity stake in the airline, saying it was a "purely financial" operation.

Air France-KLM said in February it planned to raise up to 4 billion euros to repay support it received during the pandemic.

The airline said this month it was considering measures such as a capital increase and quasi equity instruments to speed up payments to the French state, its top shareholder. [nL5N2WX115

Shipping firm CMA CGM announced this week it would take a major stake in Air France-KLM.

($1 = 0.9449 euros)

