Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Exclusive Networks SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXN   FR0014005DA7

EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS SA

(EXN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

N.Korea fires possible ICBM in largest test since 2017

03/24/2022 | 03:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the ground-breaking ceremony for construction of Ryonpho Greenhouse Farm Held in Ryonpho area of Hamju County, South Hamgyong Province of the DPRK

SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea fired what is thought to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) toward the sea off its east coast on Thursday, militaries in South Korea and Japan said, in what would be the first full-capability launch of the nuclear-armed state's largest missiles since 2017.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it had detected the launch of an "unidentified projectile" from North Korea. It said the launch was assumed to be a long-range missile, possibly an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) fired on a "lofted" trajectory high into space, Yonhap news agency reported.

South Korea's Ministry of Defense did not immediately confirm whether the test involved an ICBM. North Korea has not tested such missiles at full range or capability since 2017.

Japan's coast guard said the projectile landed inside Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), 170 km (106 miles) west of Aomori Prefecture in northern Japan, at 3:44 p.m. (0644 GMT).

On March 16, North Korea launched a suspected missile that appeared to explode shortly after liftoff over Pyongyang, South Korea's military said, amid reports that the nuclear-armed North was seeking to test-fire its largest missile yet.

The United States and South Korea have warned in recent weeks that North Korea may be preparing to test-fire an ICBM at full range for the first time since 2017.

U.S. officials said that at least two recent tests, on Feb. 27 and March 5, featured North Korea's largest ICBM system yet, the Hwasong-17.

"The purpose of these tests, which did not demonstrate ICBM range, was likely to evaluate this new system before conducting a test at full range in the future, potentially disguised as a space launch," a U.S. official said at the time.

Pyongyang did not identify the missile system used in those launches, but said they were testing components for a reconnaissance satellite system. Leader Kim Jong Un said this month that North Korea would soon launch multiple satellites to monitor military movements by the United States and its allies.

Thursday's launch would be at least the 13th ballistic missile test fired by North Korea this year, an unprecedented frequency that has drawn condemnation from the United States, South Korea and Japan.

NEW ICBM?

North Korea last conducted a full ICBM test on Nov. 29, 2017, when it said it had successfully launched a new type of ICBM, called Hwasong-15, that could reach all of the U.S. mainland. That missile flew for 53 minutes, similar to the flight time of Thursday's missile.

Amid a flurry of diplomacy in 2018, Kim declared a self-imposed moratorium on testing ICBMs and nuclear weapons, but has since suggested North Korea could resume such testing amid stalled denuclearisation talks.

On Jan. 19, North Korea said it would bolster its defences against the United States and consider resuming "all temporally suspended activities", according to state news agency KCNA, an apparent reference to the self-imposed moratorium.

Analysts say the Hwasong-17 is "considerably larger" than the Hwasong-15, and was first unveiled at a predawn military parade in October 2020. It was displayed a second time at a defence exhibition in Pyongyang in October 2021.

The missile, which has been shown on a transporter vehicle with 11 axles, would be one of the largest road-mobile ICBMs in the world if it becomes operational.

Its diameter is estimated to be between 2.4 and 2.5 meters, and its total mass, when fully fuelled, is most likely somewhere between 80,000kg and 110,000kg, according to 38 North, a U.S.-based programme that monitors North Korea.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Simon Cameron-Moore, William Mallard and Gerry Doyle)


© Reuters 2022
All news about EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS SA
02:49aNorth Korean missile expected to land within Japan's EEZ - Coast Guard
RE
03/23Australia's Uniti gets superior buyout offer valuing it at $2.6 billion
RE
03/23Indonesia planning to issue tough new rules to police…
RE
03/23MorphoSys, Incyte Say Minjuvi Combo Wins Temporary Swiss Approval to Treat Diffuse Larg..
MT
03/23Hong kong-based activist fund oasis management votes i…
RE
03/23Japan Lifeline to Exclusively Distribute Avenir Coil System in Japan; Shares Up 3%
MT
03/22Exclusive-Cannabis producer Cresco nears $2 billion purchase of Columbia Care - sources
RE
03/22EXCLUSIVE : U.s. cannabis producer cresco labs in advanced talks…
RE
03/22Exclusive - Chinese regulators ask some U.S.-listed firms to prepare for audit disclosu..
RE
03/22EXCLUSIVE : Ukraine 2022 spring crop sowing area could be halved - minister
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 476 M 2 724 M 2 724 M
Net income 2021 0,86 M 0,94 M 0,94 M
Net Debt 2021 383 M 421 M 421 M
P/E ratio 2021 209x
Yield 2021 0,59%
Capitalization 1 628 M 1 791 M 1 791 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 2 200
Free-Float 100%
Chart EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS SA
Duration : Period :
Exclusive Networks SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 17,80 €
Average target price 23,18 €
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jesper Pilholm Trolle Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierre Boccon-Liaudet Chief Financial Officer & Head-Operations
Barbara Rose Milian Thoralfsson Chairman
Philippe Bosquier Chief Information Officer
Vincent Savesi Group General Counsel & Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS SA-5.61%1 791
ACCENTURE PLC-22.69%203 005
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.69%179 580
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.01%115 381
INFOSYS LIMITED-0.81%102 651
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.79%89 289