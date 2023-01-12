Exclusive Property REIT Sofia : Notification for a dividend distribution

12.01.2023 10:22:19 (local time)

Company: Exclusive Property REIT-Sofia (EXPR)

With reference to the 2019 dividend distribution adopted by the General Meeting of Shareholders of Exclusive Property REIT on 28 September 2020, the company announces the following:

- Gross dividend per share: BGN 0.09

- Dividend payout starting date: 13 January 2023

- Dividends will be paid out via the Central Depository and CB UniCredit Bulbank AD.

