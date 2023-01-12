Exclusive Property REIT Sofia : Notification for a dividend distribution

Notification for a dividend distribution
12.01.2023 10:22:19 (local time)
Company: Exclusive Property REIT-Sofia (EXPR)
With reference to the 2019 dividend distribution adopted by the General Meeting of Shareholders of Exclusive Property REIT on 28 September 2020, the company announces the following:
- Gross dividend per share: BGN 0.09
- Dividend payout starting date: 13 January 2023
- Dividends will be paid out via the Central Depository and CB UniCredit Bulbank AD.
