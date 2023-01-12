Advanced search
    EXPR   BG1100083069

EXCLUSIVE PROPERTY REIT-SOFIA

(EXPR)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-18
1.650 BGN   +6.45%
2022Exclusive Property REIT-Sofia Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Exclusive Property Reit Sofia : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting
PU
2022Exclusive Property Reit Sofia : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting
PU
Exclusive Property REIT Sofia : Notification for a dividend distribution

01/12/2023 | 07:30am EST
Notification for a dividend distribution 12.01.2023 10:22:19 (local time)

Company: Exclusive Property REIT-Sofia (EXPR)
With reference to the 2019 dividend distribution adopted by the General Meeting of Shareholders of Exclusive Property REIT on 28 September 2020, the company announces the following:
- Gross dividend per share: BGN 0.09
- Dividend payout starting date: 13 January 2023
- Dividends will be paid out via the Central Depository and CB UniCredit Bulbank AD.

Disclaimer

Exclusive Property ADSITS AD published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 12:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 0,97 M 0,53 M 0,53 M
Net Debt 2021 7,69 M 4,23 M 4,23 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15,6 M 8,57 M 8,57 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vencislava Blagoeva Altanova Chief Executive Officer & Director
Miroslav Rosenov Georgiev Chairman
Elena Georgieva Petrova Director
Petya Rogozyanska Director-Investor Relations
Stela Aleksandrova Ivanova Chief Accountant