03.07.2023 17:23:34 (local time)

Company: Exclusive Property REIT-Sofia (EXPR)

The General Meeting of Shareholders of Exclusive Property REIT dated 29 June 2023 has taken the following dividend distribution decision for 2022:

- Gross dividend per share: BGN 0.004549

- Dividend payout: Via the Central Depository and CB UniCredit Bulbank AD

The right to a dividend will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register on the 14th day following the GMS date, i.e. by 13 July 2023 (Record Date).

The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, so the shareholder be entitled to receive a dividend, will be 11 July 2023 (Ex-Dividend Date: 12 July 2023).

