25.09.2023 15:16:04 (local time)

Company: Exclusive Property REIT-Sofia (EXPR)

Concerning the dividend distribution decision for 2022, taken by the GMS of Exclusive Property REIT on 29 June 2023, the company informs of the following:

- Gross dividend per share: BGN 0.004549

- Starting date of dividend payout: 27 September 2023

- Dividend payout: Via the Central Depository and CB UniCredit Bulbank AD

