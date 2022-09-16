Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  EXCO Resources, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    EXCE   US2692796004

EXCO RESOURCES, INC.

(EXCE)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:53 2022-09-15 pm EDT
10.55 USD    0.00%
EXCO Resources : Announces New VP, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer Branden Kennedy

09/16/2022 | 01:40pm EDT
DALLAS, TEXAS - EXCO Resources, Inc. ("EXCO" or the "Company") today announced that effective October 3, 2022, Branden Kennedy will join EXCO Resources as its Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Kennedy was most recently Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Venado Oil and Gas based in Austin, TX. He served in the CFO role at Venado for four years. Prior to that, Mr. Kennedy held various senior management roles overseeing the finance organization at Laredo Petroleum in Tulsa, OK over a 10-year period. His oil and gas experience includes management, financial planning and analysis, corporate finance, capital markets, treasury, investor relations and risk management, among others. Mr. Kennedy holds Bachelor of Science and Masters in Business Administration degrees from Oklahoma State University and a Masters of Energy Business degree from the University of Tulsa.

About EXCO Resources, Inc.
EXCO Resources, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration, exploitation, acquisition, development and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas with principal operations in Texas, North Louisiana and the Appalachia region. EXCO's headquarters are located at 12377 Merit Drive, Suite 1700, Dallas, TX 75251.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements relating to future financial results, business expectations and business transactions. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted as a result of factors over which EXCO has no control. Such factors include, but are not limited to: discussions regarding EXCO's restructuring, EXCO's liquidity, sources of capital resources and ability to maintain compliance with debt covenants, continued volatility in the oil and gas markets, the estimates of reserves, commodity price changes, regulatory changes and general economic conditions. Except as required by applicable law, EXCO undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact:
EXCO Resources, Inc.:
Harold L. Hickey, 214-368-2084
Chief Executive Officer and President
www.excoresources.com

SOURCE EXCO Resources, Inc.

www.excoresources.com

Disclaimer

EXCO Resources Inc. published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 17:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
