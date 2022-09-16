EXCO Resources : Announces New VP, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer Branden Kennedy

DALLAS, TEXAS - EXCO Resources, Inc. ("EXCO" or the "Company") today announced that effective October 3, 2022, Branden Kennedy will join EXCO Resources as its Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Kennedy was most recently Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Venado Oil and Gas based in Austin, TX. He served in the CFO role at Venado for four years. Prior to that, Mr. Kennedy held various senior management roles overseeing the finance organization at Laredo Petroleum in Tulsa, OK over a 10-year period. His oil and gas experience includes management, financial planning and analysis, corporate finance, capital markets, treasury, investor relations and risk management, among others. Mr. Kennedy holds Bachelor of Science and Masters in Business Administration degrees from Oklahoma State University and a Masters of Energy Business degree from the University of Tulsa.

