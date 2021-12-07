Exco Technologies : 2021 Management Information Circular

Stock Option Plan .......................................................................................................................................................
24
Normal Course Issuer Bid ..........................................................................................................................................................
25
Director & Ocer Liability Insurance ....................................................................................................................................
25
Schedule A - Board Charter ......................................................................................................................................................
26
Schedule B
Chair Terms of Reference ........................................................................................................................................
29
Lead Director Terms of Reference ........................................................................................................................
30
Role of President and CEO ......................................................................................................................................
31
Voting Information
This management information circular is furnished in connection with the solicitation by management of Exco Technologies Limited of proxies to be used at the annual meeting of shareholders to be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. and at all adjournments thereof, for the purposes stated in the accompanying Notice of Meeting. We are holding the meeting as a completely virtual meeting, where all shareholders regardless of geographic location will have an opportunity to participate. Given this format, all shareholders are strongly advised to carefully read the voting instructions below that are applicable to them.
In this document
we, us, ourand Exco mean Exco Technologies Limited
you, yourand shareholders mean owners of Exco common shares
shares means Exco common shares
circular means this management information circular
meeting means our 2021 annual meeting of shareholders, to be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 and adjournments thereof
board means the Exco board of directors
Our record date is December 7, 2021. All information in this circular is as of December 7, 2021 and in Canadian dollars, unless noted otherwise.
Our head oce
Exco Technologies Limited 130 Spy Court, 2nd Floor Markham, Ontario
L3R 5H6
How to vote at our 2021 annual meeting
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
4:30 p.m. (Toronto time)
You can vote your Exco common shares if you owned them at the close of business on December 7, 2021.
By proxy, using your proxy or voting instruction form
Who can vote
You can vote your Exco common shares if you owned them at the close of business on the December 7, 2021. There are some restrictions - see the note on the next page.
How many votes you have
You have one vote for every share you held on December 7, 2021. On December 7, 2021, there were 39,270,497 shares outstanding and eligible to vote.
What you're voting on
We need a simple majority of votes (50% plus one vote) cast for each item to be approved.
Where to read about it
The board recommends you vote FOR
these items
appointing our auditor
page 5
electing our directors
page 5
1
When To Vote
We encourage you to submit your vote in advance by going to www.voteproxyonline.com and enter your 12- digit control number on your proxy, by, facsimile to 416-595-9593, or by mail to TSX Trust Company 301-100 Adelaide Street West, Toronto, ON M5H 4H1
When can I join the annual meeting online?
You may begin to log into the meeting platform beginning at 4:15 p.m. Toronto time on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. The meeting will begin promptly at 4:30 p.m. Toronto time on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
Voting Shares and Principal Holders
As of December 7, 2021, our directors and ocers were not aware of any person or company, or combination of people or companies acting together, who benecially owned (directly or indirectly) or exercised control or direction over more than 10% of our common shares other than the following:
Shareholder
# of common shares
% of ownership
Brian A. Robbins (including spouse, children and related corporations)
9,939,428
25.31
Kernwood Limited (private investment company 50% owned by Edward H. Kernaghan.)
7,850,100
19.99
Counting the votes
Our transfer agent, TSX Trust Company, counts and tabulates the proxies.
Your vote is private
Your vote is kept condential among TSX Trust Company and Exco and will only be used to meet legal requirements.
Questions?
Contact our transfer agent, TSX Trust Company: Tel (416) 361 0930 (Toronto area)
Tel 1-866-600-5869 (North America) Fax (416) 595-9593
Email TMXEinvestorservices@tmx.com
How to vote if
you're a registered
shareholder
You're registered shareholder if you hold your shares directly with Exco.
Two ways to vote
At our virtual meeting
By proxy, using the proxy form we sent you
How to vote at our virtual meeting if you're a registered shareholder
Enter your 12-digit control number (on your proxy form)
Enter the case sensitive password:exco2022
Vote by clicking on the "Voting" icon
You have to be connected to the internet at all times to be able to vote - it's your responsibility to make sure you stay connected for the entire meeting.
How to vote by proxy
Voting by proxy means appointing someone (your proxyholder) to attend the meeting and vote according to instructions you've provided.
1. Appoint someone to be your proxyholder
Brian A. Robbins, Executive chair of the board, and, in his absence, Paul E. Riganelli, director, will be your proxyholders unless you appoint someone else.
If you want to appoint someone else to be your proxyholder, cross out the executive chair and director names, and write in the name of the person you're appointing. Your proxyholder doesn't have to be an Exco shareholder, but he or she attends the virtual meeting and votes your shares for you.
2
TSX Trust
Company
100 Adelaide Street
West, Suite 301
Toronto, Ontario
M5H 4H1
Fax (416) 595 9593
The person you appoint will need to contact TSX Trust Company at TSXtrustproxyvoting@tmx.com to request a control number to be represented or voted at the meeting. It is the responsibility of the Exco shareholder to advise their proxy (the person they appoint) to contact TSX Trust to request a control number. Without the control number, proxyholders will not be able to participate at the meeting.
2. Provide your voting instructions
Use the forms to specify how you want to vote on each item. Your proxyholder has to follow these instructions.
If you don't specify how you want your shares to be voted, your proxyholder can vote your shares as he or she sees t. In this situation, Brian A Robbins and, in his absence, Paul E Riganelli will vote your shares:
for each director
for our auditor
If there are amendments to the items or other items are properly brought before the meeting, your proxyholder can vote as he or she sees t. As of the date of this circular, management was not aware of any proposed amendments or other matters to be presented at the meeting.
3. Send in your proxy form
Sign and date the form, and mail it to our transfer agent by 4:30 p.m. (Toronto time) on January 24, 2022. You can send it to TSX Trust Company by mail, voting online or fax.
How to change your vote
You can also change your vote by sending in another properly completed and signed proxy form with a later date, as long as it is received by 4:30 pm (Toronto time) on January 24, 2022 or the second last business day prior to the date the meeting is reconvened if it is adjourned.
How to vote if
you're a benecial
shareholder
You're a benecial shareholder if you hold your shares through an intermediary (a bank, securities broker, trust company, clearing agency or other nancial institution).
Your intermediary
will vote your shares,
but you have the
right to tell it how to
vote.
How to vote at our virtual meeting if you're a benecial shareholder
Appoint yourself as proxyholder by writing your name in the space provided on the form of proxy or voting instruction form. Do not ll out your voting instructions
Sign and send it to your intermediary, following the voting deadline and submission instructions on the voting instruction form
Get a control number by contacting TSX Trust Company atTSXtrustproxyvoting@tmx.com by 4:30 p.m. (Toronto Time) on January 24, 2022
Enter your control number provided byTSXtrustproxyvoting@tmx.com
Enter the case sensitive password:exco2022
Vote by clicking on the "Voting" icon
You have to be connected to the internet at all times to be able to vote - it's your responsibility to make sure you stay connected for the entire meeting. We also suggest that shareholders and guests do not use Internet Explorer, and to use the latest versions of their browsers.
How to vote by proxy
Voting by proxy means appointing someone (your proxyholder) to attend the meeting and vote according to instructions you've provided.
1. Appoint someone to be your proxyholder
Brian A. Robbins, Executive chair of the board, and, in his absence, Paul E. Riganelli, director, will be your proxyholders unless you appoint someone else.
3
Two ways to vote
At our virtual meeting
By proxy, using the proxy or voting instruction form your intermediary sent you
If you want to appoint someone else to be your proxyholder, cross out the executive chair and director names, and write in the name of the person you're appointing. Your proxyholder doesn't have to be an Exco shareholder, but he or she goes to the meeting and votes your shares for you.
Sign the form and follow instructions provided on the voting information form with respect to the voting deadline and submission of your voting instruction form.
If you change your mind and want to vote at the meeting, follow the instructions on your voting information form to see if this is possible and what steps you need to take.
How to change your vote
If you have provided voting instructions to your intermediary and change your mind about how you want to vote, or you decide to virtually attend the meeting and vote. Contact your intermediary to nd out what to do.
About your voting materials
Your intermediary sent you this circular and a proxy or voting instruction form unless you told them not to send you voting information. If we sent you these materials directly, your intermediary gave us your name, address and information about your shareholdings in accordance with securities regulatory requirements. By choosing to send these materials to you directly, we have assumed responsibility for delivering them to you and for following your voting instructions.
NOTICE AND ACCESS
We have elected to use the notice-and-access provisions under National Instrument 54-101. This mechanism allows Exco to deliver proxy-related materials to all shareholders by posting the materials on our transfer agent's website rather than delivering the materials by mail. The use of the notice-and-access provisions reduces paper use and mailing costs. Shareholders can access proxy-related material from the transfer agent's website at https://docs.tsxtrust.com/2086 and under Exco's SEDAR prole at www.sedar.com. A paper copy can also be obtained from Exco.
We will not use procedures known as "stratication" in relation to the use of Notice-and-Access provisions. Stratication occurs when a reporting issuer using the Notice-and-Access provisions provides a paper copy of the information circular to some shareholders with the notice package. In relation to the meeting, all shareholders will receive the required documentation under the Notice-and-Access provisions, which will not include a paper copy of the circular.
The Notice of Meeting provides basic information about the meeting and the matters to be voted on, explains how a shareholder can obtain a paper copy of this information circular and any related nancial statements and management discussion & analysis, and explains the Notice-and-Access process. The Notice of Meeting has been delivered to shareholders by us, along with the form of proxy or voting information form.
We will be delivering proxy-related materials to non-objecting benecial shareholders directly. Exco will pay for delivery of materials to objecting benecial shareholders and as a result they will receive the meeting materials.
Any shareholder who wishes to receive a paper copy of this circular must contact our transfer agent, TSX Trust Company, Proxy Department, 100 Adelaide Street West, Suite 301, Toronto, Ontario M5H 4H1, fax number (416) 595 - 9593. Shareholders may call 1 - 866 - 600 - 5869 or email at TMXEInvestorServices@tmx.com. In order to ensure that a paper copy of this circular can be delivered to a requesting shareholder in time for such shareholder to review the circular and return a proxy or voter instruction form prior to the proxy deadline, it is strongly suggested that shareholders ensure that its request is received by no later than January 17, 2022.
4
