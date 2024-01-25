TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) announced voting results from its 2023 annual meeting of shareholders held on January 24, 2024. A total of 25,764,482 Common Shares or 66.27% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted in connection with the meeting. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:

Full results of the votes are included as Appendix A to this press release.

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries.  Through our 21 strategic locations in 9 countries, we employ approximately  5,000 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.

Source:Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC)
Contact:Darren Kirk, President & Chief Executive Officer
Telephone:(905) 477-3065 ext. 7233
Website:http://www.excocorp.com


Appendix A
     
VOTING RESULTS - 2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
 
ResolutionVotes ForVotes Withheld/Against
#%#%
Elect Edward H. Kernaghan as Director24,304,00195.2%1,213,3064.8%
Elect Darren M. Kirk as Director25,291,30299.1%226,0050.9%
Elect Robert B. Magee as Director25,396,78699.5%120,5210.5%
Elect Colleen M. McMorrow as Director25,398,77799.5%118,5300.5%
Elect Brian A. Robbins as Director24,539,66596.2%977,6424.8%
Appointment of Ernst & Young, LLP as Auditors25,287,86898.2%476,6141.8%
     
Notes:    
(1) Based on proxies submitted    
(2) 247,175 shares were not voted for Directors
(3) 25,764,482 shares (66.27%) were voted by proxy