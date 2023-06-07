Advanced search
Exco Technologies Limited to Present at Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference Wednesday June 14, 2023

06/07/2023
TORONTO, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC, OTCQX-EXCOF), a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries announced Darren Kirk, President and CEO, and Matthew Posno, CFO, will present to investors at the Sidoti Virtual Small Cap Conference on June 14, 2023.  

The presentation will begin at 10:00am ET on June 14, 2023 and can be accessed live here:
https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ktCQPQkFSISiarX4CzTD1Q.

Exco will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, June 14-15, 2023. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you don’t need to be a Sidoti client.

About Exco Technologies Limited:

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries.  Through our 20 strategic locations in 9 countries, we employ approximately 5,000 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.

About Sidoti & Company

For over two decades, Sidoti & Company (http://www.sidoti.com) has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $100 million-$5 billion market cap range. The firm’s approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. Sidoti serves 500+ institutional clients in North America.

Source:Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC, OTCQX-EXCOF)
Contact:Darren Kirk, President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone:(905)477-3065 Ext. 7233
Website:https://www.excocorp.com

Financials
Sales 2023 603 M 451 M 451 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 98,2 M 73,5 M 73,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 308 M 231 M 231 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
EV / Sales 2024 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 48,4%
Managers and Directors
Darren M. Kirk President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Posno Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP-Finance
Brian Andrew Robbins Executive Chairman
Edward Hume Kernaghan Independent Director
Robert B. Magee Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXCO TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED2.47%230
DENSO CORPORATION39.69%48 937
APTIV PLC2.49%25 820
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD9.48%15 932
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.02%15 083
CONTINENTAL AG19.11%14 254
