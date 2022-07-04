Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Exco Technologies Limited
  News
  Summary
    XTC   CA30150P1099

EXCO TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(XTC)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  20:59 04/07/2022 BST
8.190 CAD   +2.50%
06/16EXCO TECHNOLOGIES : Q2-2022 Financial Statements
PU
06/15EXCO TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/02Exco Technologies Limited Closes Acquisition of Halex Extrusion Dies
GL
Summary 
Summary

Exco Technologies Ltd to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com July 7th

07/04/2022 | 08:38pm BST
TORONTO, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Ltd (XTC: TSX; EXCOF: OTCQX), a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries, today announced that Darren Kirk, President and CEO, and Matthew Posno, CFO will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on July 7th, 2022.

DATE:July 7th, 2022
TIME:10:30am EST
LINK:https://bit.ly/3y5j732

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Exco will also be available for 1x1 meetings: 9am – 5pm EST July 8, 11 and 12th, 2022

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Exco

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Our various businesses directly support the electric vehicle revolution and contribute positively to global sustainability goals. Through our 20 strategic locations in 9 countries, we employ about 5,000 people and service a diverse and broad customer base. www.excocorp.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:
Exco Technologies Ltd
Darren Kirk
President and CEO
905-477-3065 x 7233
dkirk@excocorp.com

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
212-220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
