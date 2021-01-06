Wade Dawe Early Warning Report

Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2021) - Wade Dawe has filed an early warning report announcing that, on January 1, 2021, he acquired control of an additional 1,625,500 common shares of eXeBlock Technology Corporation ("eXeBlock") in a private transaction. Prior to acquiring these additional common shares, Mr. Dawe directly owned 525,000 common shares and indirectly owned 4,022,600 common shares through Kelligrew Inc. and Brigus Capital Inc., companies controlled by Mr. Dawe.

Upon gaining control over these additional common shares, Mr. Dawe and entities he controls hold 6,173,100 common shares of eXeBlock, representing approximately 11.5% of the 53,539,031 issued and outstanding common shares of eXeBlock.

The common shares of eXeBlock were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Dawe may increase or decrease his investment in eXeBlock depending upon future market conditions or any other relevant factors.

This news release is being issued as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related TakeOver Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an Early Warning Report dated January 6, 2021. The Early Warning Report respecting this acquisition has been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review ("SEDAR').

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Wade Dawe

(902) 422-1421

2001-1969 Upper Water Street,

Halifax, NS B3J 3R7

