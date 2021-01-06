Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  EXeBlock Technology Corporation    XBLK   CA30151G1081

EXEBLOCK TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(XBLK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wade Dawe Early Warning Report

01/06/2021 | 03:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2021) - Wade Dawe has filed an early warning report announcing that, on January 1, 2021, he acquired control of an additional 1,625,500 common shares of eXeBlock Technology Corporation ("eXeBlock") in a private transaction. Prior to acquiring these additional common shares, Mr. Dawe directly owned 525,000 common shares and indirectly owned 4,022,600 common shares through Kelligrew Inc. and Brigus Capital Inc., companies controlled by Mr. Dawe.

Upon gaining control over these additional common shares, Mr. Dawe and entities he controls hold 6,173,100 common shares of eXeBlock, representing approximately 11.5% of the 53,539,031 issued and outstanding common shares of eXeBlock.

The common shares of eXeBlock were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Dawe may increase or decrease his investment in eXeBlock depending upon future market conditions or any other relevant factors.

This news release is being issued as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related TakeOver Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an Early Warning Report dated January 6, 2021. The Early Warning Report respecting this acquisition has been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review ("SEDAR').

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Wade Dawe
(902) 422-1421
2001-1969 Upper Water Street,
Halifax, NS B3J 3R7

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71488


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about EXEBLOCK TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
03:00pWade Dawe Early Warning Report
NE
2020EXEBLOCK TECHNOLOGY CORP : oration Enters into Agreement to Acquire Nodalblock C..
AQ
2020eXeBlock Technology Corporation Enters into Agreement to Acquire Nodalblock C..
NE
2020EXEBLOCK TECHNOLOGY : IIROC Trading Halt - XBLK
AQ
2019eXeBlock Letter of Intent to Acquire SCI and NRES Cancelled
NE
2019eXeBlock Enters Into a Letter of Intent to Acquire SCI and NRES
NE
2019eXeBlock Appoints New President & CEO
NE
2019eXeBlock Appoints New Director
NE
2019eXeBlock Completes Transaction to sell Assets
NE
2019eXeBlock Provides Update and Additional Information on Sale of Assets Transac..
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,30 M -0,24 M -0,24 M
Net cash 2020 1,30 M 1,03 M 1,03 M
P/E ratio 2020 -13,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3,48 M 2,73 M 2,75 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart EXEBLOCK TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
eXeBlock Technology Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ken Marshall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Randall Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ian McCulloch Klassen Independent Director
Paul Thomson Independent Director
William Carl Sheppard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXEBLOCK TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION0.00%3
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES-3.38%84 811
ADYEN N.V.-3.99%68 074
WORLDLINE1.21%27 438
STONECO LTD.-1.24%25 587
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.-0.97%17 542
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ