(Alliance News) - Execus Spa reported that its board of directors approved the consolidated half-year report as of June 30, with production value for the period standing at EUR1.2 million. Profit was EUR257,000.

Consolidated Ebitda for the period, amounted to EUR489,000, or 40 percent of the value of production, down about 7 percent compared to the value recorded for the full year 2022, "due to the increase in structural costs and to the anticipation of commercial costs whose effects in terms of revenues and margins will be felt in the coming months," the released note said.

Fixed assets of EUR338,000 as of June 30 were down 8.8 percent from the consolidated figure as of Dec. 31, 2022 of EUR371,000.

Net financial position as of June 30 was negative EUR1.41 million, from net cash of EUR520,000 as of Dec. 31, 2022.

