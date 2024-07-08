(Alliance News) - Execus Spa announced on Monday the successful completion of the placement of 1 million ordinary shares of the company, resulting from the capital increase approved by the board of directors, carried out through the accelerated bookbuilding procedure.

The placement of the shares was carried out at a price of EUR1.76 per share - of which EUR0.04 to share capital and EUR1.72 to share premium - for a total value of the increase of EUR1.8 million including share premium.

As a result of the subscription of the newly issued shares, the company's share capital post capital increase is increased to EUR225,509.20 divided into 6.4 million ordinary shares with no indication of the par value

par value expressed.

Through this capital increase, the company's free float increases from 10.37% to 24.68% of the share capital.

The capital increase is mainly aimed at realizing the strategic objective of growth by external lines, the company explained in a note.

On Monday, Execus closed in the green by 3.3 percent at EUR1.86 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.