(Alliance News) - Execus Spa reported that it ended 2023 with revenues of EUR2.3 million, which compares with EUR2.4 million recorded in 2022.

Value of production dropped slightly to EUR2.3 million from EUR2.5 million in the previous year.

Ebitda fell to EUR610,000 from EUR1.2 million while operating income dropped to EUR144,000 from EUR924,000 in the previous year. Net income, on the other hand, plummeted to EUR52,000 from EUR924,000 a year earlier.

The company's Net Financial Position shows cash of EUR604,000 versus NFP of EUR1.4 million in the previous year.

