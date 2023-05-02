Exel Composites Oyj : Report/ Review

Considering the current market environment Exel Composites has adjusted its guidance for the full year 2023: Exel Composites expects that revenue will decrease and adjusted operating profit will decrease significantly in 2023 compared to 2022. Previously Exel Composites expected that revenue in 2023 will be at last year's level and adjusted operating profit will increase compared to 2022.

President and CEO, Paul Sohlberg Short-term demand impacted, mid- and long-term growth picture remains positive The year 2023 started in a continued challenging global market environment with strained macroeconomics and increasing geopolitical tensions. During the first quarter, Exel's order intake and revenue decreased by 30% and 16% respectively compared to the same period last year. Major reasons for this decline were lower overall demand from our small- to mid-size customers as they reduced their inventories, and a softer than expected demand for equipment in the wind power industry. Our adjusted operating profit in the first quarter of 2023 stood at break-even level. This was due to lower revenue following also the lower starting order backlog for 2023, as previously noted in our 2022 Financial Statements Release. Our own costs remained generally in line with our expectations through this quarter. At the same time, sales continued to develop positively in many of our other customer industries. The positive trend continued in the Transportation industry with higher revenue compared to the comparison period. Also Building Infrastructure, Defense and Machinery & Electrical improved their performance compared to the equivalent period in 2022. Geographically, first quarter's revenue was slightly up in Europe, which is our largest region, but lower in other regions than in the first quarter of 2022. I had the pleasure of starting as Exel Composites' President and CEO on 20 March 2023. Having begun familiarizing with the company, our people, and our operations, I am intrigued by the technical expertise, global reach, and customer intimacy which Exel offers. Our composite solutions solve significant challenges for our customers and contribute to the mitigation of climate change. We are confident that the composites market will benefit from the green energy transition. Similarly, our long-term demand outlook remains positive. The global composites market is estimated to continue to grow at EXEL COMPOSITES Business Review Q1 2023

approximately 2-5% per year in the coming years, depending on the customer industry, region, production technology and end-use application. Recent development was not satisfactory and corrective actions initiated The development of Exel's order intake, revenue, and profitability in Q1 2023 was not satisfactory - I am convinced we can do better. I have required our business units and operations to plan and expedite improvement measures. We have immediately begun taking decisions in this respect. In January we announced plans to evaluate the downsizing of our operations in Runcorn, United Kingdom. The decisions about downsizing have now been made. We will continue to serve our U.K. customers locally through a capable service center and sales team. We have also begun transferring the pultrusion production from Runcorn to other Exel factories. We are proceeding according to plan and expect to finalize the transfer during 2023. We expect significant cost savings from these activities, while preserving the capability to serve our local customers well. We have begun efforts to sell the Runcorn manufacturing site and expect the sale of the site to have a one-time positive impact on Group operating profit and cash flow, once finalized. During the quarter we also completed the sales process of the real estate related to the closed Nanjing China manufacturing facility. Production was, as earlier communicated, transferred to our current site in the Nanjing area, already in the first half of 2022. Furthermore, we have taken actions to adjust capacity at our US and other factories in line with the overall outlook for 2023. We continue active discussions with customers and are closely following market developments to determine to what extent further cost-reduction measures are needed. On a positive note, raw material costs continued to stabilize during the first quarter thanks to