    EXL1V   FI0009007306

EXEL COMPOSITES OYJ

(EXL1V)
  Report
Exel Composites Oyj : Plc publishes its Q1 2021 Business Review on 30 April 2021

04/23/2021 | 02:08am EDT
EXEL COMPOSITES PLC - - - INVESTOR NEWS - - - 23 APRIL 2021 - at 09:00 - EET

Exel Composites Plc publishes its Q1 2021 Business Review on Friday 30 April 2021 at approximately 9:00 EET. A financial results briefing for investors, analysts and journalists will be held the same day at 12:30 EET. The briefing will be hosted by Riku Kytömäki, President and CEO.

The briefing will be organized online. Participants are requested to register to the event in advance by sending an email to investor@exelcomposites.com no later than by Wednesday 28 April 2021 at 16:00 EET. A link to join the event will be sent by email to registered participants the day before the event.

Vantaa, 23 April 2021

Exel Composites Plc
Riku Kytömäki
President and CEO

Disclaimer

Exel Composites Oyj published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 06:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
