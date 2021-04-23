Exel Composites Oyj : Plc publishes its Q1 2021 Business Review on 30 April 2021

EXEL COMPOSITES PLC - - - INVESTOR NEWS - - - 23 APRIL 2021 - at 09:00 - EET

Exel Composites Plc publishes its Q1 2021 Business Review on Friday 30 April 2021 at approximately 9:00 EET. A financial results briefing for investors, analysts and journalists will be held the same day at 12:30 EET. The briefing will be hosted by Riku Kytömäki, President and CEO.

The briefing will be organized online. Participants are requested to register to the event in advance by sending an email to investor@exelcomposites.com no later than by Wednesday 28 April 2021 at 16:00 EET. A link to join the event will be sent by email to registered participants the day before the event.

Vantaa, 23 April 2021

Exel Composites Plc

Riku Kytömäki

President and CEO