Exel Composites Plc: Managers' Transactions - Kirsi Sormunen

Exel Composites Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kirsi Sormunen
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Exel Composites Oyj
LEI: 743700205JAMGM80QD88
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 64084/5/4
Transaction date: 2024-05-24
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007306
Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 93152 Unit price: 0.23 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 93152 Volume weighted average price: 0.23 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Lilli Riikonen, Head of Investor Relations
investor@exelcomposites.com
tel. +358 50 351 1128
Mikko Rummukainen, CFO
tel. +358 20 754 1335
mikko.rummukainen@exelcomposites.com
Exel Composites in brief
Exel Composites is one of the largest manufacturers of composite profiles and tubes made with pultrusion and pullwinding technologies and a pultrusion technology forerunner in the global composite market. Our forward-thinking composite solutions made with continuous manufacturing technologies serve customers in a wide range of industries around the world. You can find our products used in applications in diverse industrial sectors such as wind power, transportation and building and infrastructure.
Our R&D expertise, collaborative approach and global footprint set us apart from our competition. Our composite solutions help customers save resources, reduce products' weight, improve performance and energy efficiency, and decrease total lifetime costs. We want to be the first choice for sustainable composite solutions globally.
Headquartered in Finland, Exel Composites employs over 600 forward-thinking professionals around the world and is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. To find out more about our offering and company please visitwww.exelcomposites.com.
