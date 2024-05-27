Exel Composites Plc: Managers' Transactions - Kirsi Sormunen

Exel Composites Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kirsi Sormunen

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Exel Composites Oyj

LEI: 743700205JAMGM80QD88

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 64084/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-05-24

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007306

Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 93152 Unit price: 0.23 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 93152 Volume weighted average price: 0.23 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Lilli Riikonen, Head of Investor Relations

investor@exelcomposites.com

tel. +358 50 351 1128

Mikko Rummukainen, CFO

tel. +358 20 754 1335

mikko.rummukainen@exelcomposites.com

