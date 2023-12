EXEL Industries specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of spraying equipment for the agricultural, industrial (transport, metallurgy and the wood and plastics industries) and general public markets. Net sales break down by market as follows: - plant protection (74.5%; No. 1 worldwide). The products used for spraying are plant-care substances (herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, fertilizers, etc.); - materials protection (25.5%; No. 3 worldwide). The group sells industrial equipment for applying paints and thickened products (pumps, manual and automatic spray guns, etc.) as well as dust-removal solutions (especially for mines and quarries). At the end of September 2022, EXEL Industries had 23 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (17.9%), Europe (45.9%), Americas (20.4%), Africa and Oceania (8.6%) and Asia (7.2%).

Sector Agricultural Chemicals