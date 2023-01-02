EXEL Industries: Press Release on the Ordinary General Meeting of February 7, 2023





Ordinary General Meeting of February 7, 2023





EXEL Industries informs its shareholders that its Annual Ordinary General Meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 10.30am in the Salle Hydra, 8 rue d’Athènes, 75009 Paris.

The notice of meeting was published today in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires. It sets out the agenda, the draft resolutions to be presented and the main terms of participation and voting at the Meeting. The notice of meeting may also be found on the Company’s website under Investors/Annual General Meetings.

A dividend of €1.05 per share will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting.

The other documents and information relating to this Meeting will be made available to shareholders and may be consulted on the Company’s website from January 17, 2023, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

Upcoming events

January 25, 2023, before market opening: Q1 2022–2023 sales

About EXEL Industries

EXEL Industries is a French family-owned group that designs, manufactures and markets capital equipment and provides associated services that enable its customers to improve efficiency and productivity or enhance their well-being while achieving their CSR objectives.

Driven by an innovation strategy for 70 years, EXEL Industries has based its development on innovative ideas designed to offer customers unique, efficient, competitive and user-friendly products.

Since its inception, the Group has recorded significant growth in each of its markets through both organic growth and corporate acquisitions, underpinned by a stable shareholder base guided by a long-term development strategy.

EXEL Industries employs approximately 3,770 permanent employees spread across 33 countries and five continents. The Group posted FY 2021-2022 sales of €977 million.

Euronext Paris, SRD Long only – compartment B (Mid Cap) EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index (symbol: EXE/ISIN FR0004527638)

Yves BELEGAUD

Chief Executive Officer

yves.belegaud@EXEL-industries.com Thomas GERMAIN

Group Chief Financial Officer / Investor relations

direction.communication@EXEL-industries.com

