EXEL Industries : Universal Registration Documents 2021

Message from the Chairman of the Board and the CEO
Discussion with…
PATRICK BALLU,
Chairman of the Board
of Directors and
YVES BELEGAUD,
Chief Executive Ofﬁcer
of EXEL Industries.
"We are ready to meet
the post-Covid challenges"
YVES BELEGAUD,
Chief Executive Ofﬁcer
How do you see
the 2020-21 ﬁscal year?
Yves Belegaud: The year was once again marked by the Covid-19 health crisis with disparate consequences. In the automotive market, we saw a signiﬁcant drop in sales, which led to a signiﬁcant decrease in investments in our equipment by manufacturers. Once the restrictions were lifted or relaxed, the economic recovery was in place, but with considerable disruption to supply chains, structural supply difﬁculties and a surge in the price of raw materials. In the agricultural equipment market, however, this explosion in the price of agricultural raw materials generated signiﬁcant investments by farmers.
In the end, we generated revenue of €877 M: our highest ever. I would add that we managed to control the impact of the increase
in the price of raw materials used in our production cycle. This is due to our ability to anticipate price increases and pass on these cost increases into our sales prices.
We also reduced our debt by generating cash ﬂow and managing our Working Capital Requirements.
Patrick Ballu: The year was indeed fruitful for our Group, with strong growth, a 16% recovery in our revenue and a clear improvement in our operating proﬁt. The increase in the cost of agricultural raw materials, with a price per metric ton of wheat that has almost doubled, was positive for our agricultural customers. The other point that I would like to highlight is the mobilisation of our teams, who rose to the occasion and showed anticipation. I would like to thank them again.
I would add that after two years without dividends, during which we made provisions to deal with difﬁculties and to take into account exceptional impairment in our statement of ﬁnancial position, we are once again in a position
to compensate our shareholders up to 25% of consolidated net income, as before.
How did the Group mobilize for its customers throughout the health crisis?
Yves Belegaud: We ensured that we maintained the necessary health measures in our factories, so that
our teams could continue to operate under optimal safety conditions. Likewise, teleworking was intensiﬁed wherever possible. Our factories remained open, customers orders were delivered thanks to an active destocking policy, and we had no signiﬁcant disruption in the value chain.
The use of videoconferencing for communication increased on an unprecedented scale in our commercial activities due to travel restrictions.
Patrick Ballu: In the ﬁeld, the managers of our activities were able to cope with emergencies, meet our dealers' requirements and avoid supply disruptions, in order to best satisfy our customers, while beneﬁting from the sharing
of best practices that we have implemented.
In your opinion, what are the major achievements that marked the year?
Yves Belegaud: The launch of France Pulvé, which aims to boost our commercial and marketing presence and bring us closer to our customers in the agricultural spraying segment, is undoubtedly a signiﬁcant step forward.
I also note, in our industrial activity, the positive integration of iNTEC with SAMES KREMLIN.
The complementary nature of the two customer portfolios allows us today to reach out to car manufacturers more broadly, via a successful cross-selling approach. Other major achievements include the launch of the 3S "Spot Spray Sensor" solution,
PATRICK BALLU,
Chairman of the Board
of Directors
marketed in 2022; and the delivery of the Traxx vineyard robot to the market which was launched in November 2021 at SITEVI, Montpellier, thanks to the work carried out by EXXACT Robotics.
Patrick Ballu: 3S is an efﬁcient solution based on the idea of the right dose in the right place.
It was made possible by the work of EXXACT Robotics, structured as an agile and creative start-up, which allowed us to successfully pool our R&D capabilities in line with the objectives of the Green Deal.
In this context and two years after the appointment of a new Group Chief Executive Ofﬁcer, what are the Company's strategic priorities?
Patrick Ballu: First of all, I would like to point out that the appointment of Yves Belegaud has proven valuable to our organisation.
He was able to capitalize on our Group's DNA and keep to the roadmap assigned to him, in a challenging environment.
At the strategic level, we must of course continue to improve our performance and pursue our
DISCUSSION
innovation policy, in order to comply with the ever-increasing regulatory changes. We must remain the leader in our markets and cultivate our difference with our customers. We also need to step up our diversiﬁcation policy, which this year has resulted in the acquisition of pleasure boat shipyards, so that today we are present in three major markets: agriculture, industry and leisure via the garden and the nautical industry.
Yves Belegaud: Diversiﬁcation, which began in 1996, has boosted the Group's growth and strengthened its solidity. It has enabled us to expand our business activities, balance our results and overcome the economic crises we have faced.
Patrick Ballu: It should be noted that this dynamic of diversiﬁcation is based on real consistency, which consists of positioning ourselves in premium markets, with small and medium-batch products, in which we have mastered the technologies and in which we are present throughout the life cycle.
