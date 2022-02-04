Log in
    EXE   FR0004527638

EXEL INDUSTRIES

(EXE)
  Report
EXEL Industries : Universal Registration Documents 2021

02/04/2022 | 12:56pm EST
Universal

Registration

Document 2021

Including the Annual Report,

Statement of Non-Financial Performance

and Annual Financial Report

Groupe

R

In d u s t r ie s

5 CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

77

AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

AFR

5.1

Consolidated balance sheet

5.2

at September 30, 2021

78

Consolidated income statement,

5.3

fiscal year ended September 30, 2021

80

Consolidated statement of changes

5.4

in shareholders' equity

81

Contents

Consolidated statement of cash flows

82

5.5

statements

83

Notes to the consolidated financial

5.6

Statutory Auditors' report on the

consolidated financial statements

106

Message from the Chairman of the

5

6 SEPARATE FINANCIAL

A strong international presence

Board and the CEO

2

Our financial indicators

6

STATEMENTS

111

AFR

Our governance

8

6.1

Balance sheet as of September 30, 2021 112

Our strategic pillars

10

6.2

Income statement

113

6.3

as of September 30, 2021

Notes to the Parent Company Financial

1 PRESENTATION

6.4

Statements

113

Proposal for the allocation of the result

122

6.6

Statutory Auditors' report on the

6.5

Results of the last five fiscal years

123

OF THE GROUP

13

6.7

Company financial statements

124

1.1

History of the Group

14

Statutory Auditors' special report on

1.2

Simplified organization chart

regulated agreements

128

1.3

at September 30, 2021

16

7 CAPITAL AND

Business model

21

1.4

Group businesses and products

21

129

1.5

Highlights of the past fiscal year

31

SHAREHOLDERS

1.6

Analysis of the consolidated and

7.1

Stock Market Data and Dividend

130

separate financial statements

32

AFR

7.2

Relations with the Financial Community 131

1.7

Research and development

33

7.3

Shareholding

132

1.8

Strategic orientations for 2021-2022

33

7.4

Crossing thresholds

133

2 REPORT ON CORPORATE

7.5

Transactions carried out in the

7.6

company's shares by corporate officers

133

Share repurchase program

133

35

AFR

GOVERNANCE

7.7

Summary table of authorizations/

AFR

2.1

Corporate Governance Statement

36

delegations granted by the Annual

2.2

Board of Directors

36

General Meeting to the Board

of directors

135

2.3

Committees of the Board of Directors

41

7.8

Additional information regarding

2.4

Group management

41

the share capital

135

2.5

Stock market ethics

7.9

Information that could have an impact

of the Management bodies

in the event of a takeover bid

136

and management of conflicts of interest 42

7.10

2.6

General Information on EXEL Industries

136

Remuneration of the Company's

8 COMBINED ANNUAL

2.7

corporate officers

43

Salary gap ratio

47

3 RISK FACTORS

49

GENERAL MEETING

139

OF FEBRUARY 8, 2022

3.1

Risk factors

50

AFR

8.1

Report of the Board of directors on

3.2

Internal control and risk management

the resolutions submitted to the

procedures

55

Combined Annual General Meeting

The elements

4 STATEMENT

8.2

of February 8, 2022

140

of the Annual

Text of the resolutions submitted

Financial Report

to the Annual General Meeting

(AFR) are clearly

OF NON-FINANCIAL

of February 8, 2022

141

identified in the

4.1

PERFORMANCE

57

9 ADDITIONAL

contents with

Business model

59

the pictogram

4.2

Main non-financial risks and

INFORMATION

147

59

AFR

4.3

opportunities

9.1

Analysis of trade payables and trade

Actions undertaken

62

receivables

148

4.4

Results of policies implemented and

9.2

Transactions with related parties

148

performance indicators

71

4.5

9.3

Person responsible for the Universal

Statement of Non-Financial

Performance (DPEF) preparation process 73

9.4

Registration Document AFR

148

4.6

Responsibility statement

148

Report of the independent third party

9.5

Auditors

149

organization on the consolidated

Statement of Non-Financial

Performance included in the

CROSS-REFERENCE TABLE 151

Management Report

73

Universal

Registration

Document 2021

Including the Annual Report,

Statement of Non-Financial

Performance and Annual

Financial Report

Fiscal year from October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021

Groupe

R

In d u s t r ie s

This Universal Registration Document was filed on January 17, 2022, with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval pursuant to Article 9 of the said regulation. The Universal Registration Document may be used for the purposes of an offer to the public of securities or admission of securities to trading on a regulated market if completed by a securities note and, if applicable, a summary and any amendments to the Universal Registration Document. The whole is approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. In compliance with the provisions of Article 28 of European Regulation No. 809/2004 of April 29, 2004, for selected information the reader is referred to the previous Registration Documents:

  • the consolidated financial statements, separate annual financial statements and corresponding Statutory Auditors' reports for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 contained in the Registration Document filed with the AMF on January 18, 2021;
  • the consolidated financial statements, separate annual financial statements and corresponding Statutory Auditors' reports for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 contained in the Registration Document filed with the AMF on January 16, 2020.

EXEL Industries - Universal Registration Document 2021

1

Message from the Chairman of the Board and the CEO

Discussion with…

PATRICK BALLU,

Chairman of the Board

of Directors and

YVES BELEGAUD,

Chief Executive Ofﬁcer

of EXEL Industries.

"We are ready to meet

the post-Covid challenges"

YVES BELEGAUD,

Chief Executive Ofﬁcer

How do you see

the 2020-21 ﬁscal year?

Yves Belegaud: The year was once again marked by the Covid-19 health crisis with disparate consequences. In the automotive market, we saw a signiﬁcant drop in sales, which led to a signiﬁcant decrease in investments in our equipment by manufacturers. Once the restrictions were lifted or relaxed, the economic recovery was in place, but with considerable disruption to supply chains, structural supply difﬁculties and a surge in the price of raw materials. In the agricultural equipment market, however, this explosion in the price of agricultural raw materials generated signiﬁcant investments by farmers.

In the end, we generated revenue of €877 M: our highest ever. I would add that we managed to control the impact of the increase

in the price of raw materials used in our production cycle. This is due to our ability to anticipate price increases and pass on these cost increases into our sales prices.

We also reduced our debt by generating cash ﬂow and managing our Working Capital Requirements.

Patrick Ballu: The year was indeed fruitful for our Group, with strong growth, a 16% recovery in our revenue and a clear improvement in our operating proﬁt. The increase in the cost of agricultural raw materials, with a price per metric ton of wheat that has almost doubled, was positive for our agricultural customers. The other point that I would like to highlight is the mobilisation of our teams, who rose to the occasion and showed anticipation. I would like to thank them again.

I would add that after two years without dividends, during which we made provisions to deal with difﬁculties and to take into account exceptional impairment in our statement of ﬁnancial position, we are once again in a position

to compensate our shareholders up to 25% of consolidated net income, as before.

How did the Group mobilize for its customers throughout the health crisis?

Yves Belegaud: We ensured that we maintained the necessary health measures in our factories, so that

2

EXEL Industries - Universal Registration Document 2021

Message from the Chairman of the Board and the CEO

our teams could continue to operate under optimal safety conditions. Likewise, teleworking was intensiﬁed wherever possible. Our factories remained open, customers orders were delivered thanks to an active destocking policy, and we had no signiﬁcant disruption in the value chain.

The use of videoconferencing for communication increased on an unprecedented scale in our commercial activities due to travel restrictions.

Patrick Ballu: In the ﬁeld, the managers of our activities were able to cope with emergencies, meet our dealers' requirements and avoid supply disruptions, in order to best satisfy our customers, while beneﬁting from the sharing

of best practices that we have implemented.

In your opinion, what are the major achievements that marked the year?

Yves Belegaud: The launch of France Pulvé, which aims to boost our commercial and marketing presence and bring us closer to our customers in the agricultural spraying segment, is undoubtedly a signiﬁcant step forward.

I also note, in our industrial activity, the positive integration of iNTEC with SAMES KREMLIN.

The complementary nature of the two customer portfolios allows us today to reach out to car manufacturers more broadly, via a successful cross-selling approach. Other major achievements include the launch of the 3S "Spot Spray Sensor" solution,

PATRICK BALLU,

Chairman of the Board

of Directors

marketed in 2022; and the delivery of the Traxx vineyard robot to the market which was launched in November 2021 at SITEVI, Montpellier, thanks to the work carried out by EXXACT Robotics.

Patrick Ballu: 3S is an efﬁcient solution based on the idea of the right dose in the right place.

It was made possible by the work of EXXACT Robotics, structured as an agile and creative start-up, which allowed us to successfully pool our R&D capabilities in line with the objectives of the Green Deal.

In this context and two years after the appointment of a new Group Chief Executive Ofﬁcer, what are the Company's strategic priorities?

Patrick Ballu: First of all, I would like to point out that the appointment of Yves Belegaud has proven valuable to our organisation.

He was able to capitalize on our Group's DNA and keep to the roadmap assigned to him, in a challenging environment.

At the strategic level, we must of course continue to improve our performance and pursue our

DISCUSSION

innovation policy, in order to comply with the ever-increasing regulatory changes. We must remain the leader in our markets and cultivate our difference with our customers. We also need to step up our diversiﬁcation policy, which this year has resulted in the acquisition of pleasure boat shipyards, so that today we are present in three major markets: agriculture, industry and leisure via the garden and the nautical industry.

Yves Belegaud: Diversiﬁcation, which began in 1996, has boosted the Group's growth and strengthened its solidity. It has enabled us to expand our business activities, balance our results and overcome the economic crises we have faced.

Patrick Ballu: It should be noted that this dynamic of diversiﬁcation is based on real consistency, which consists of positioning ourselves in premium markets, with small and medium-batch products, in which we have mastered the technologies and in which we are present throughout the life cycle.

EXEL Industries - Universal Registration Document 2021

3

