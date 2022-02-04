EXEL Industries : Universal Registration Documents 2021

Message from the Chairman of the Board and the CEO

our teams could continue to operate under optimal safety conditions. Likewise, teleworking was intensiﬁed wherever possible. Our factories remained open, customers orders were delivered thanks to an active destocking policy, and we had no signiﬁcant disruption in the value chain. The use of videoconferencing for communication increased on an unprecedented scale in our commercial activities due to travel restrictions. Patrick Ballu: In the ﬁeld, the managers of our activities were able to cope with emergencies, meet our dealers' requirements and avoid supply disruptions, in order to best satisfy our customers, while beneﬁting from the sharing of best practices that we have implemented. In your opinion, what are the major achievements that marked the year? Yves Belegaud: The launch of France Pulvé, which aims to boost our commercial and marketing presence and bring us closer to our customers in the agricultural spraying segment, is undoubtedly a signiﬁcant step forward. I also note, in our industrial activity, the positive integration of iNTEC with SAMES KREMLIN. The complementary nature of the two customer portfolios allows us today to reach out to car manufacturers more broadly, via a successful cross-selling approach. Other major achievements include the launch of the 3S "Spot Spray Sensor" solution,

PATRICK BALLU, Chairman of the Board of Directors marketed in 2022; and the delivery of the Traxx vineyard robot to the market which was launched in November 2021 at SITEVI, Montpellier, thanks to the work carried out by EXXACT Robotics. Patrick Ballu: 3S is an efﬁcient solution based on the idea of the right dose in the right place. It was made possible by the work of EXXACT Robotics, structured as an agile and creative start-up, which allowed us to successfully pool our R&D capabilities in line with the objectives of the Green Deal. In this context and two years after the appointment of a new Group Chief Executive Ofﬁcer, what are the Company's strategic priorities? Patrick Ballu: First of all, I would like to point out that the appointment of Yves Belegaud has proven valuable to our organisation. He was able to capitalize on our Group's DNA and keep to the roadmap assigned to him, in a challenging environment. At the strategic level, we must of course continue to improve our performance and pursue our