Exel Industries: sales up 2% in Q3
On a like-for-like basis, the decline in the agricultural spraying (-1.6%) and leisure (-8.8%) businesses was more than offset by growth in the industrial (+14.1%) and beet harvesting (+15%) businesses.
"Against this backdrop, Exel Industries is focusing its efforts on improving operating efficiency, and will remain attentive to market trends in the fourth quarter," comments CEO Daniel Tragus.
