For the first half of 2023-24, Exel Industries reported stable net income of 4.7 million euros and a recurring EBITDA margin up 0.2 points to 6.2%, on sales up 2% to 492.7 million euros.

On a like-for-like basis, sales rose by 2.9%, as lower volumes in the beet harvesting and leisure sectors were more than offset by sustained dynamism in industrial and agricultural spraying.

"Rigorous management of working capital requirements and efforts to reduce debt should begin to bear fruit in the coming months", says Managing Director Daniel Tragus.

Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.