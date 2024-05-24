EXEL Industries specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of spraying equipment for the agricultural, industrial (transport, metallurgy and the wood and plastics industries) and general public markets. Net sales break down by market as follows: - plant protection (62.5%; No. 1 worldwide). The products used for spraying are plant-care substances (herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, fertilizers, etc.); - materials protection (25.5%; No. 3 worldwide). The group sells industrial equipment for applying paints and thickened products (pumps, manual and automatic spray guns, etc.) as well as dust-removal solutions (especially for mines and quarries); - leisure (13.1%). The group offers efficient solutions for amateur and professional gardeners, as well as manufacturers of high-end pleasure boats. At the end of September 2023, EXEL Industries had 24 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (19.1%), Europe (45.1%), the United States/Canada/Latin America (20.5%), Africa and Oceania (8.4%) and Asia (6.9%).

Sector Agricultural Chemicals