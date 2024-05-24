Exel Industries: stable net income for 1st half of the year
On a like-for-like basis, sales rose by 2.9%, as lower volumes in the beet harvesting and leisure sectors were more than offset by sustained dynamism in industrial and agricultural spraying.
"Rigorous management of working capital requirements and efforts to reduce debt should begin to bear fruit in the coming months", says Managing Director Daniel Tragus.
