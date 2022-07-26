Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Exela Technologies
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XELA   US30162V4095

EXELA TECHNOLOGIES

(XELA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-26 pm EDT
1.850 USD   -36.43%
05:32pEXELA TECHNOLOGIES : Announces 1 for 20 Reverse Stock Split - Form 8-K
PU
05:29pEXELA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/25Exela Technologies to Effect 1-for-20 Reverse Stock Split; Shares Plunge After Hours
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exela Technologies : Announces 1 for 20 Reverse Stock Split - Form 8-K

07/26/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 20 Reverse Stock Split

July 25, 2022

Download PDF

IRVING, Texas, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. ("Exela" or "Company") (NASDAQ: XELA), a location-agnostic global business process automation (BPA) leader, announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of the Company's common stock, which will be effective at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, July 25, 2022. Exela's Board of Directors approved the split and determined the 1-for-20 ratio to be appropriate to meet Exela's goals of improving the marketability and liquidity of its common stock, compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements and allowing the Company's management team to focus on the business.

As a result of the reverse split, each twenty shares of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock will be automatically combined and converted into one issued and outstanding share of common stock. The Company's shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market commencing upon market open on July 26, 2022. Immediately after the reverse split becomes effective, there will be approximately 64.8 million shares of common stock issued and outstanding.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. Utilizing foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela's software and services include multi-industry, departmental solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and approximately 17,000 employees operating in 23 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.


For more Exela news, commentary, and industry perspectives, visit: https://investors.exelatech.com/

And please follow us on social:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/exelatech

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exela-technologies

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/exelatechnologies/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/exelatechnologies

The information posted on the Company's website and/or via its social media accounts may be deemed material to investors. Accordingly, investors, media and others interested in the Company should monitor the Company's website and its social media accounts in addition to the Company's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "may", "should", "would", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "seem", "seek", "continue", "future", "will", "expect", "outlook" or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our industry, future events, estimated or anticipated future results and benefits, future opportunities for Exela, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of Exela management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Exela's Annual Report and other securities filings. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Exela's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Exela anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Exela's assessments to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Exela's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor and/or Media Contacts:

Vincent Kondaveeti

E: vincent.kondaveeti@exelatech.com

Mary Beth Benjamin

E: IR@exelatech.com

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Exela Technologies Inc. published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 21:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EXELA TECHNOLOGIES
05:32pEXELA TECHNOLOGIES : Announces 1 for 20 Reverse Stock Split - Form 8-K
PU
05:29pEXELA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articl..
AQ
07/25Exela Technologies to Effect 1-for-20 Reverse Stock Split; Shares Plunge After Hours
MT
07/25Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 20 Reverse Stock Split
AQ
07/19Top Premarket Gainers
MT
07/13Exela Technologies Says it Received Acquisition Proposal for Business Unit; Shares Rise
MT
07/13Exela Technologies Confirms Receipt of Acquisition Proposal
AQ
07/13An unknown buyer made a non-binding proposal to acquire Revenue Business Unit of Exela ..
CI
07/12Exela Technologies Promotes Suresh Yannamani to CEO – Exela Technologies BPA
AQ
07/12Exela Technologies Appoints Suresh Yannamani to Chief Executive Officer
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EXELA TECHNOLOGIES
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 160 M - -
Net income 2022 -141 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 077 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,53x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 64,3 M 64,3 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 17 000
Free-Float -
Chart EXELA TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
Exela Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXELA TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,15 $
Average target price 1,18 $
Spread / Average Target 708%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Suresh Yannamani President
Shrikant Sortur Chief Financial Officer
Parvinder S. Chadha Executive Chairman
Sriram Ramanathan Chief Technology officer
John H. Rexford Independent Director